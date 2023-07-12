An Auburn offseason transfer addition is no longer with the program, according to multiple reports, in linebacker DeMario Tolan.

Matt Cohen of AL.com first reported the news, with Nathan King of Auburn247 and Rich Silva of the Montgomery Advertiser later corroborating those reports. Tolan's name and biography page are also no longer listed on the Auburn team roster.

Tolan transferred to Auburn on Jan. 8 after spending one season at LSU. In that year, he played in 12 games while logging nine tackles on 243 total snaps, mostly playing special teams.

"When he knows what to do from a coverage standpoint, he's a vital piece, man," Auburn linebacker coach Josh Aldridge said of Tolan this spring. "He's a guy who can line up in the box. He's physical enough to line up in the box, but he's athletic enough to where he moves like a safety out there on the perimeter."

One of four linebackers in Auburn's 20-man transfer class, Tolan was far and away the youngest in terms of experience, joining North Texas transfer Larry Nixon III, Appalachian State transfer Jalen McLeod and Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys in that bunch.

Both Nixon and McLeod, who projects more as an edge rusher, were multi-year starters, while Keys played in 13 contests as a sophomore last season.