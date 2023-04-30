Another Auburn football player has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, with JACK linebacker Dylan Brooks doing so Saturday.

Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer first reported the news, with reports from multiple local outlets, including Auburn247, later corroborating.

In two years on the Plains, Brooks played in 10 games, nine of which were during his 2022 sophomore season. He generated seven tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Brooks is one of eight Tigers to transfer since the end of Auburn’s spring practice. He joins safety Craig McDonald, linebackers Powell Gordon, Desmond Tisdol and Kameron Brown, wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson and defensive linemen Jeffrey M’ba and Tobechi Okoli.

Tisdol, Dawson and M’ba have found new homes, announcing commitments to FAU, Cincinnati and Purdue, respectively.

Brooks had originally signed with Tennessee out of high school, but committed to then-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers are being released from his letter of intent. He was the top prospect in Harsin’s 2021 signing class.

The departure of Brooks means all of Auburn’s edge rushers from the 2022 season won’t be on the 2023 roster.

Both Derick Hall and Eku Leota declared for the NFL Draft after last season, and Joko Willis entered the portal while senior Hayden Brice ran out of eligibility.