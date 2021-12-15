Reports: Auburn to hire Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator

It looks like Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is going to the NFL to get his next offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Auburn is set to hire Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as its next offensive coordinator. Davis would join the Tigers after spending the last two seasons on the Seahawks’ staff.

Davis’ impending hiring was first reported by On3.com’s Justin Hokanson.

A two-time All-Conference USA quarterback at Southern Miss, the 32-year-old Davis spent parts of seven seasons in the NFL as a player thanks to stints with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

Davis began his coaching career with the Seahawks as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 before being elevated to the primary role in 2020.

During Davis' first season as quarterbacks coach, Seattle's Russell Wilson earned his eighth Pro Bowl appearance during a year in which he completed just under 69 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Davis would replace Mike Bobo, who was dismissed as offensive coordinator on Nov. 28.