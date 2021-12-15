 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reports: Auburn to hire Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator
0 Comments
top story
AU FOOTBALL

Reports: Auburn to hire Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Seattle Seahawks 2020 Football Headshots

Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis poses for a photo on Aug. 26, 2020. Davis is expected to be named the Tigers' next offensive coordinator.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

It looks like Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is going to the NFL to get his next offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Auburn is set to hire Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as its next offensive coordinator. Davis would join the Tigers after spending the last two seasons on the Seahawks’ staff.

Davis’ impending hiring was first reported by On3.com’s Justin Hokanson.

A two-time All-Conference USA quarterback at Southern Miss, the 32-year-old Davis spent parts of seven seasons in the NFL as a player thanks to stints with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Davis began his coaching career with the Seahawks as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 before being elevated to the primary role in 2020.

During Davis' first season as quarterbacks coach, Seattle's Russell Wilson earned his eighth Pro Bowl appearance during a year in which he completed just under 69 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Davis would replace Mike Bobo, who was dismissed as offensive coordinator on Nov. 28.

Under Bobo’s guidance, Auburn’s offense finished 10th in the SEC in total yards per game (405), ninth in the SEC in rushing (164), and seventh in passing (241).

Auburn’s offense had its share of issues down the stretch in 2021, specifically in the second half. The Tigers only scored 15 points in the third and fourth quarters of their final five games, a stretch that saw Auburn given up double-digit leads in the final three games.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert