Reports: Auburn WR Landen King to redshirt for 2022

Auburn will be down one receiver for the rest of the 2022 season, as Landen King has opted to redshirt and sit out the Tigers' seven remaining games, according to multiple reports.

The news was reported Tuesday afternoon by Auburn Rivals and later corroborated by On3 and Auburn 247.

A sophomore from Beaumont, Texas, King saw time in three of Auburn's first five games. Per NCAA rules, an athlete can participate in up to four contests in a season without using a whole year of eligibility. Auburn 247 reported King has said he does not intend to transfer.

In his three games this year, King caught one pass for 24 yards in Auburn's 41-12 loss to Penn State. He did not see the field against Mercer or LSU. According to Pro Football Focus, he'd only been targeted twice and had the sixth-fewest snaps of any Auburn receiver.

"We need to get him out there," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Sept. 5. "He can play. He'll play. We'll get him in the rotation, get him in the mix and all that. You can call him whatever. He's whatever we need him to be. Tight end or wide receiver. But he is playing wide receiver, and now we'll see how he fits into the rotation this week."

King played in eight games as a reserve tight end in 2021. He had five receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown.