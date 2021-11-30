Reports: Auburn's Shaun Shivers, Elijah Canion, Caleb Johnson enter transfer portal

It looks like three Auburn Tigers are looking to play elsewhere in 2022.

According to multiple reports, Auburn running back Shaun Shivers, wide receiver Elijah Canion and EDGE rusher Caleb Johnson have entered the transfer portal. Shivers has one year of eligibility left due to the additional year granted by the NCAA, Canion has three years and Johnson has two.

The news regarding all three players was first reported by 247Sports.

Shivers entered 2021 as Auburn’s perceived second running back behind sophomore Tank Bigsby before missing the Tigers’ second and third game of the season due to coronavirus protocol. Shivers’ absence opened the door for true freshman Jarquez Hunter, who became the Tigers’ second-string tailback for the majority of the season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the season went along, Shivers became a threat in the passing game, which included catching a game-high six passes for 40 yards against Texas A&M on Nov. 6. He ended his senior season with 14 carries for 87 yards and one touchdown and 22 receptions for 163 yards and another score.

Canion entered fall camp with a chance to step up as one of Auburn’s go-to receivers but ultimately did not do so. He only played in four games this fall and ended his sophomore campaign with four receptions for 46 yards.