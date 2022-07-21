Reports: Charles Barkley could leave TNT for LIV golf

Auburn legend Charles Barkley is playing in an upcoming LIV golf pro-am and will be offered a lucrative deal to commentate events for the controversial series, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Barkley and LIV figurehead Greg Norman had dinner Wednesday night in Atlanta, where they discussed the possibility of Barkley joining LIV as a broadcaster, the New York Post reported.

On his radio show earlier this week, Dan Patrick said Barkley told him there’s a possibility Barkley would have to leave TNT and his position as a studio analyst on Inside the NBA to take a LIV deal.

The New York Post reported that Norman would next put together an offer for Barkley, which would surely be a lucrative one. LIV has stirred controversy in the golf world, using funding from the Saudi Arabian government to throw massive guaranteed contracts at golfers and pull them off the PGA Tour. LIV’s third event is coming up next week at Trump National in New Jersey.

Barkley’s presence could help LIV land a national television deal, Patrick speculated on his show. Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and more golf stars have made the jump to the upstart series amid controversy and protest from activists against the dealings of the Saudi Arabian government. LIV’s funding comes from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to sway public perception of the oil-rich country through sports. Saudi Arabia has poured funds into Formula One, acquired the Premier League soccer team Newcastle United, and has lured WWE to run shows there in exchange for big paydays.

The New York Post reported Barkley is under contract to Turner for three years and $30 million.