Return of the MAC: Looking at Auburn’s history against Mid-American Conference teams

The Auburn Tigers are preparing for an unfamiliar opponent on Saturday, as they gear up to face the Akron Zips for the first time in 33 years.

While Auburn’s history against Akron is limited to a 42-0 victory back in 1988, the Tigers are hoping to replicate their success from that game and from past showdowns with Mid-American Conference teams.

Auburn has historically made quick work of MAC opponents over the years and enters Saturday’s game with a 7-0 record in those matchups. The Tigers have outscored their MAC foes by an average of 44-12, with Auburn’s largest scoring output being a 63-3 victory over Ball State in 2005.

Ball State is the MAC opponent the Tigers have played the most given the two teams met in 2001, 2005 and 2009. The 2001 matchup was the Tigers’ season opener, marking the only time until Saturday the team has played a MAC foe to begin the year.

Auburn won that 2001 matchup 30-0, which still stands as the only time the Tigers have shut out a MAC opponent.