Return of the MAC: Looking at Auburn’s history against Mid-American Conference teams

The Auburn Tigers are preparing for an unfamiliar opponent on Saturday, as they gear up to face the Akron Zips for the first time in 33 years.
While Auburn’s history against Akron is limited to a 42-0 victory back in 1988, the Tigers are hoping to replicate their success from that game and from past showdowns with Mid-American Conference teams.
Auburn has historically made quick work of MAC opponents over the years and enters Saturday’s game with a 7-0 record in those matchups. The Tigers have outscored their MAC foes by an average of 44-12, with Auburn’s largest scoring output being a 63-3 victory over Ball State in 2005.
Ball State is the MAC opponent the Tigers have played the most given the two teams met in 2001, 2005 and 2009. The 2001 matchup was the Tigers’ season opener, marking the only time until Saturday the team has played a MAC foe to begin the year.
Auburn won that 2001 matchup 30-0, which still stands as the only time the Tigers have shut out a MAC opponent.
Auburn’s last game against a MAC foe came in 2019 against Kent State. The Tigers outscored the Golden Flashes 31-6 in the second half on their way to a 55-16 victory. Then-freshman Bo Nix went 12-of-16 passing for 161 yards and one touchdown, while JaTarvious Whitlow led the Tigers on the ground with 17 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Auburn’s other wins against MAC teams include a 38-7 victory over Buffalo in 2006, a 31-14 victory over Northern Illinois in 2000, and a 34-14 victory over Western Michigan in 1995.
Oddly enough, the Tigers’ previous meeting with the Zips came before Akron joined the MAC. The team was playing as a Division I Independent, which it did until the 1992 season.
Akron enters the 2021 season after posting a 1-5 record in 2020. The Zips have not posted a winning season since 2015 and have lost 20 of their last 21 games.
Auburn’s showdown with Akron kicks off at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by ESPN+/SEC Network+.