Reverse Tiger Walk scheduled for Auburn gymnastics team on way to nationals

Auburn is inviting fans to send off the Auburn gymnastics team with a Reverse Tiger Walk on Tuesday on campus.
The Tigers will be traveling to Fort Worth, Texas, for the NCAA Championships starting later this week.
Auburn is scheduled to depart at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from the McWhorter Center, where the team practices. Fans are invited to gather starting at 10 a.m. Parking will be free from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the McWhorter Center, along the intramural fields nearby, and in the gravel lot at Jane B. Moore Field.
Auburn competes in the national meet’s second semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday in Fort Worth. The meet will be televised live on ESPN2 with apparatus feeds scheduled to be streamed online.
Auburn advanced to the national meet in dramatic fashion by storming back above the cut line during the last three rotations of the regional final April 2 in Neville Arena. Now, Auburn stars like Suni Lee, Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson will try to push the program to the gymnastics version of the Final Four for the first time in program history.
Eight teams compete at the national meet, which is made up of two four-team semifinals. On Thursday, Auburn will compete with Florida, Michigan and Missouri. The top two scorers from the quad will advance to the four-team national final.
The other national semifinal is made up of Oklahoma, Minnesota, Utah and Alabama.
Auburn is among the last eight or fewer teams standing for only the third time in program history. Auburn made the Super Six in the NCAA postseason’s old format twice, in 2015 and in 1993. Auburn’s highest-ever placing at the national meet is fifth.
PHOTOS: Auburn gymnastics advances to national championship meet, moving on out of regional finals
Auburn's Allie Riddle reacts to Auburn securing a bid to the national championship meet. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Adeline Sabados on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch reacts after finishing her routine on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne reacts after finishing her set on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Suni Lee competes on bars during the NCAA Regional final on April 2 in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee rejoins her teammates after her set on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn head coach Jeff Graba looks on between rotations. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Olivia Hollingsworth on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth performs on beam at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Gabby McLaughlin on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Gabby McLaughlin on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Gabby McLaughlin on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee performs on beam at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Suni Lee reacts after her performance on beam at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Suni Lee celebrates with teammates after scoring a 10 on the beam at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Drew Watson performs on floor at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Drew Watson on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Drew Watson on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens performs on the floor at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens performs on floor at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne performs on floor at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sara Hubbard on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sara Hubbard on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Drew Watson on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Drew Watson performs on vault at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tigers celebrate their bid to the NCAA national championship meet. NCAA gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tigers celebrate clinching their berth in the national championship meet after the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tigers celebrate their bid to the NCAA national championship meet. NCAA gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tigers celebrate their bid to the NCAA national championship meet. NCAA gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn head coach Jeff Graba speaks to his team after the Tigers secure a spot in the national championship meet. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tigers celebrate securing a spot in the national championship meet. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Suni Lee takes photos with young fans after the meet at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks, for the
Opelika-Auburn News
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!