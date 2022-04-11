Reverse Tiger Walk scheduled for Auburn gymnastics team on way to nationals

Auburn is inviting fans to send off the Auburn gymnastics team with a Reverse Tiger Walk on Tuesday on campus.

The Tigers will be traveling to Fort Worth, Texas, for the NCAA Championships starting later this week.

Auburn is scheduled to depart at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from the McWhorter Center, where the team practices. Fans are invited to gather starting at 10 a.m. Parking will be free from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the McWhorter Center, along the intramural fields nearby, and in the gravel lot at Jane B. Moore Field.

Auburn competes in the national meet’s second semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday in Fort Worth. The meet will be televised live on ESPN2 with apparatus feeds scheduled to be streamed online.

Auburn advanced to the national meet in dramatic fashion by storming back above the cut line during the last three rotations of the regional final April 2 in Neville Arena. Now, Auburn stars like Suni Lee, Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson will try to push the program to the gymnastics version of the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Eight teams compete at the national meet, which is made up of two four-team semifinals. On Thursday, Auburn will compete with Florida, Michigan and Missouri. The top two scorers from the quad will advance to the four-team national final.

The other national semifinal is made up of Oklahoma, Minnesota, Utah and Alabama.

Auburn is among the last eight or fewer teams standing for only the third time in program history. Auburn made the Super Six in the NCAA postseason’s old format twice, in 2015 and in 1993. Auburn’s highest-ever placing at the national meet is fifth.

