Reverse Tiger Walk set for fans to send off Auburn baseball to Super Regional

Fans will have their chance to send off the Auburn baseball team Thursday as the Tigers start their long journey to Corvallis, Ore.

Fans have been invited to gather outside the main entrance of Plainsman Park before 1 p.m. Thursday, when the team will walk to the bus and begin its travel.

Auburn plays in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament this weekend against Oregon State. It’s the Sweet 16 of college baseball, as 16 teams are left standing, playing head-to-head in Super Regional series to find the eight teams headed to Omaha for the College World Series.

Auburn’s series at Oregon State opens Saturday.

Game 1 and Game 2 will both be late games on the West Coast. First pitch for Saturday’s game is set for 9 p.m. Central and will air on ESPN2.

Sunday’s Game 2 is also scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Central.

A deciding Game 3, if necessary, will be played Monday at a time to be determined.

Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for a 9:30 p.m. start before the NCAA announced Wednesday that the game time was changed to 9 p.m.

Auburn on Wednesday invited fans to send off the team Thursday for a Reverse Tiger Walk, saying the team will start to load the bus at about 12:50 p.m. before a 1 p.m. departure.

