Reviewing how Auburn’s true freshmen, transfer portal additions played during the regular season

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his new staff were tasked with putting together their first signing class in short order last winter.

While time wasn’t on their side, Harsin and his assistants did their best to add future difference-makers to their roster.

Harsin’s first signing class at Auburn was heralded largely as a success, as the Tigers finished strong and wound up 19th nationally and seventh in the SEC, per 247Sports. The Tigers’ new coaching staff added onto a solid base of players signed by then-interim head coach Kevin Steele and company the previous December.

Harsin and the new assistants added to the class over the coming months via the transfer portal, which proved to provide the Tigers with some of their most productive new playmakers.

Now that the focus is shifted back on the recruiting trail with this year’s December signing period in sight, it’s worth looking back at the first group of players Harsin brought in and what they brought to the field this fall.

Let’s take a look at how productive Auburn’s freshmen and transfer portal pick-ups were during the regular season, starting with the transfers:

Transfer Portal