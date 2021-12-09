Reviewing how Auburn’s true freshmen, transfer portal additions played during the regular season

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his new staff were tasked with putting together their first signing class in short order last winter.
While time wasn’t on their side, Harsin and his assistants did their best to add future difference-makers to their roster.
Harsin’s first signing class at Auburn was heralded largely as a success, as the Tigers finished strong and wound up 19th nationally and seventh in the SEC, per 247Sports. The Tigers’ new coaching staff added onto a solid base of players signed by then-interim head coach Kevin Steele and company the previous December.
Harsin and the new assistants added to the class over the coming months via the transfer portal, which proved to provide the Tigers with some of their most productive new playmakers.
Now that the focus is shifted back on the recruiting trail with this year’s December signing period in sight, it’s worth looking back at the first group of players Harsin brought in and what they brought to the field this fall.
Let’s take a look at how productive Auburn’s freshmen and transfer portal pick-ups were during the regular season, starting with the transfers:
Transfer Portal
Tony Fair, defensive tackle – The former UAB defensive lineman appeared in 11 games, with his only start coming against Georgia on Oct. 9. Fair has recorded nine tackles, one sack and one quarterback hurry.
TJ Finley, quarterback – Finley handled mop-up duty for the Tigers early in the season, played the hero in a come-from-behind win over Georgia State on Sept. 25 then started the Tigers’ final two regular season games after Bo Nix’s season-ending ankle injury. The LSU transfer has completed 56 percent of his attempts for 600 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.
Marcus Harris, defensive lineman – The Kansas transfer has made the most of his first season at Auburn by starting in 10 games and appearing in 11. He’s made 25 tackles, six tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and two sacks in that time.
Jordon Ingram, running back – The Central Michigan transfer took two carries for eight yards in the Tigers’ game against Alabama State on Sept. 11 in what stands as his only appearance this season.
Donovan Kaufman, defensive back – The Vanderbilt transfer quickly earned starting nickelback duties for the Tigers and at one point stepped in at safety when Zion Puckett was injured. Through 12 games, Kaufman has 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and one interception.
Bydarrius Knighten, safety – Like Kaufman, Knighten found a starting role early on, though he was later supplanted by Zion Puckett at safety. The Southeast Missouri State transfer has 41 tackles, two pass break-ups and two interceptions.
Eku Leota, EDGE – The former Northwestern defensive lineman showed he was a capable pass-rusher early on this fall. Entering the bowl game, Leota has 22 tackles, nine tackles for loss – the second-most on the team – six sacks, five quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.
Dreshun Miller, cornerback – The West Virginia transfer joined a loaded Auburn secondary and was unable to separate himself. Miller only played against Alabama State and did not record any statistics.
Demetris Robertson, wide receiver – One of Auburn’s last additions for 2021, the former Georgia receiver made plays early on and did his part to boost the Tigers’ passing game. Robertson started seven games and played in 11 and has 35 receptions for 474 yards and a team-high four receiving touchdowns.
High School/Junior College
Cayden Bridges, safety – Bridges played on special teams against Texas A&M and Mississippi State but did not record any statistics.
Dylan Brooks, EDGE – A late add to the class by way of Tennessee, Brooks appeared against Texas A&M on Nov. 6 and made one tackle.
Dematrius Davis, quarterback – Davis was one of the lynchpins of Auburn’s December signing class that mostly stuck together despite the firing of head coach Gus Malzahn. Davis did not make an appearance during the regular season.
Tar’Varish Dawson, wide receiver – Dawson drew praise during fall camp and seemed set to be in the mix at receiver before having to miss the season opener due to undisclosed reasons. Dawson did not appear in any of the Tigers’ 12 regular season games.
Armani Diamond, cornerback – A late add to Auburn’s December signing class, Diamond did not appear during the regular season.
Ahmari Harvey, safety – One of Auburn’s six four-star signees per 247Sports, Harvey did not appear during the regular season.
Jarquez Hunter, running back – Hunter got involved early in the season and made his case for being Auburn’s most productive true freshman. Hunter appeared in all 12 games and made two starts while taking 84 carries for 576 yards and three touchdowns.
Lee Hunter, defensive tackle – Considered Auburn’s top-rated signee by 247Sports, Hunter showed flashes of his potential during the Tigers’ A-Day scrimmage. However, he did not appear during the regular season.
Landen King, tight end – King quickly showed he was capable of generating big plays on offense. He appeared in seven games and had five receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown, the score coming on a crucial overtime catch in the Iron Bowl.
Garner Langlo, offensive lineman – Langlo drew praise during fall camp but did not appear during the regular season.
Tobechi Okoli, defensive lineman – Okoli played against Alabama State on Sept. 11 but did not record any statistics.
Ian Mathews, defensive lineman – The Columbus, Georgia native did not appear during the regular season.
Marquis Robinson, defensive tackle – Robinson’s one and only appearance during the regular season came against Georgia, a game in which he recorded one tackle.
Colby Smith, offensive tackle – One of Auburn’s big late additions in February, Smith did not appear during the regular season.
Ro Torrence, cornerback – Torrence impressed enough during fall camp to land a spot on the Tigers’ two-deep at corner. He appeared in nine games during the regular season and had two tackles.
Joko Willis, linebacker – The junior college pick-up played on special teams and delivered a big hit during the Tigers’ victory over LSU on Oct. 2. He appeared in seven games and recorded two tackles.