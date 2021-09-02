Richards, Bechard lead Auburn soccer to ninth straight win

Sydney Richards answered right back.
Just after UAB tied the game in the second half Thursday night, Richards got the ball at her feet, spun between defenders on the ensuing attack, and rocketed a goal into the upper corner to put the Tigers up again.
That goal uncorked three unanswered for Auburn in the second half. The Tigers rolled to a 4-1 win over UAB, to mark their ninth straight win dating back to last season.
Auburn soccer is rolling. The Tigers have rocketed up to No. 11 in United Soccer Coaches national rankings, and they looked up to every bit of the billing on Thursday night in an explosive performance.
Auburn has the longest active winning streak in Division I.
Richards scored two goals, as did Kylie Bechard.
Bechard scored Auburn’s first goal in the first half in the 39th, barreling toward the goal as a bouncing cross made its way into the box. She kept her balance long enough to guide the ball into the net before stumbling into the net herself — putting Auburn up 1-0 at the half.
Just 45 seconds into the second half, UAB’s Lizzie Hill leveled the score with a goal on Maddie Prohaska. But off the ensuing kickoff, just 16 seconds after that goal, Richards launched an indefensible strike past the UAB keeper and into the upper 90.
UAB’s equalizer cameat the 45:45 mark. Richards struck right back 46:01 into the game.
In the 57th minute, Richards did it again. Moving between defenders with fancy footwork at the 18, she blasted a shot past off her left foot across the keeper left-to-right and into the net to make it 3-1.
Bechard fired her second goal from almost the same spot on the left side of the field at the top of the 18, but this time she used her right foot and slotted it on the inside of the keeper at the near post to make it 4-1 in the 69th minute.
Auburn has rolled this season to wins over Samford, nationally ranked BYU, Troy and now UAB.
The Tigers will next host Chattanooga on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.