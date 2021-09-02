Richards, Bechard lead Auburn soccer to ninth straight win

Sydney Richards answered right back.

Just after UAB tied the game in the second half Thursday night, Richards got the ball at her feet, spun between defenders on the ensuing attack, and rocketed a goal into the upper corner to put the Tigers up again.

That goal uncorked three unanswered for Auburn in the second half. The Tigers rolled to a 4-1 win over UAB, to mark their ninth straight win dating back to last season.

Auburn soccer is rolling. The Tigers have rocketed up to No. 11 in United Soccer Coaches national rankings, and they looked up to every bit of the billing on Thursday night in an explosive performance.

Auburn has the longest active winning streak in Division I.

Richards scored two goals, as did Kylie Bechard.

Bechard scored Auburn’s first goal in the first half in the 39th, barreling toward the goal as a bouncing cross made its way into the box. She kept her balance long enough to guide the ball into the net before stumbling into the net herself — putting Auburn up 1-0 at the half.