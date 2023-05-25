Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HOOVER — Less than 24 hours after getting bounced to single-elimination play in this year’s Southeastern Conference Tournament, No. 13 Auburn will have to retake the field at the Hoover Met.

It’ll do so with a little more at stake than just elimination, too, as it’ll likely be the Tigers’ last chance to beat No. 16 Alabama this season.

The Tigers and the Crimson Tide, who will square off in the second game of Thursday’s morning session, are bringing the Iron Bowl rivalry to the ball diamond with a chance to knock each other out of the tournament and hold bragging rights for the next year.

First pitch should be at approximately 1 p.m. Central, following 30 minutes after the conclusion of the day's opener between Texas A&M and South Carolina.

“I feel like it's a big day for all of us,” Chase Allsup, Auburn’s Wednesday starter, said. “I mean, Kason (Howell), it might be the last time he ever plays Alabama, and all of our seniors. I felt like that last series with them kind of put a bad taste in our mouth."

The elimination game between the No. 5 seed and No. 9 seed in this year’s SEC Tournament will be a rematch of a three-game series that was played in mid-March earlier this season in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers left T-Town with their third-straight series loss, beating the Crimson Tide 8-4 in the opener before falling 4-2 and 6-1 in the next two contests, respectively.

Iron Bowl rivalry matchups in Hoover have been few and far between since the SEC Tournament permanently moved there in 1998. The programs have played more than 90 times since then, but only four of those games have been in Hoover — and all of them have gone the Crimson Tide’s way.

They first played on back to back days in 2003, with Auburn losing 7-5 and then 13-3. Seven years later, the Tigers fell to Alabama 7-1 at the SEC Tournament. Thursday’s contest will mark the first time in a decade they’ve had a Hoover face-off, as Auburn last played Alabama in the SEC Tournament in 2013 and lost 6-3.

“I feel like we're going to try and go out there, play our best baseball,” Allsup said. “I mean, we only played one way. That's the way Butch has told us to play the whole year, and I feel like that's just what we have to come out and do tomorrow night.”