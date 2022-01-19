RIVALRY ROMP: No. 2 Auburn beats down Georgia

If the layup off the glass didn’t do it, it was the rim-rattling dunk.

If it wasn’t a lock-down stop on defense, it was a deep 3-pointer.

Every Auburn highlight Wednesday night came with an ear-splitting roar from the crowd in Auburn Arena — and sent rival Georgia that much closer to the bus.

The No. 2 Tigers ran wild in a 83-60 win over their rivals from across the state border, hanging 50 points in the first half alone. Auburn led by as many as 27.

Walker Kessler led Auburn with 15 points. Jaylin Williams added another 13. Wendell Green, Jabari Smith and KD Johnson all scored 12 each to give Auburn five players in double figures.

The game reunited Johnson, Auburn’s first-year transfer, with his former team.

Only Johnson enjoyed the reunion.

Auburn built a double-digit lead halfway through the first quarter. Auburn led 19-9 then Georgia cut the lead down to seven points before Zep Jasper hit a 3-ball to make it 24-14 with 9:10 left in the first half. After a stop, Johnson hit his own 3-pointer as the arena erupted, and the back-to-back deep balls put Auburn up 27-14 with 8:32 until the break.