RIVALRY WIN: Auburn gymnastics beats Georgia

Season-bests lined the night for the Tigers early, going up big after two rotations.

The Tigers hit a lull on beam, though, with Stevens adjusting to throw a conservative routine and net a 9.875 in the anchor position after a few missteps ahead of her — but the Tigers brought the energy right back up on the floor, dancing their way to victory.

“I told the girls I was really proud of them,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “They did what we asked them to do all week, just start fast and stay as a group, stay as a team — and they fought through some adversity as well. We went to beam and that wasn’t what we actually wanted to do.

“That was a challenge — a young squad to go to floor after that and to suddenly be in a game again, I felt like they did a good job of cutting loose and doing what they’re capable of on floor and it’s one of our better performances.”

Auburn had talked during the week about the importance of starting the meet strong, and Friday night did just that.

Drew Watson hit a season-best 9.900 on vault to back up Gobourne’s score there, with Aria Brusch earning silver-medal marks on bars with career personal best 9.925.