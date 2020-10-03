Road woes: Auburn can’t keep up in loss to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Auburn hit the road on Saturday with the tough challenge of taking on the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the task proved too tall far too quickly.

No. 7 Auburn couldn’t keep pace with Georgia in the Tigers’ first road game of 2020, as the Bulldogs built a 24-point first-half lead to set the stage for a 27-6 loss for Auburn. The Tigers struggled mightily in stopping the Georgia rushing attack as well as Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, who stepped up in his first start and threw for 240 yards and one touchdown.

Auburn’s inability to score a touchdown marked the first time it didn’t find the end zone in a game since the Tigers’ 24-9 loss to Mississippi State in 2018. The loss leaves Auburn (1-1) with its seventh straight loss to Georgia (2-0) in Athens and seven losses in its last eight meetings with the Bulldogs.

"They won the line of scrimmage. We really got whipped on all three phases. We got out-coached," Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. "Our guys competed in the second half, but we didn't get it done. This will be a learning experience for our team. I will say this: we will continue to get better. We'll learn from this.

"We didn't play good. They played good. We've got to learn from it, and we've got to do a better job next week, and that's what we'll do."