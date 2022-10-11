Robby Ashford’s fumble points to bigger trend among Auburn quarterbacks

Robby Ashford’s fumble against Georgia just happens sometimes.

“You wonder why it happens,” Bryan Harsin said on Monday. “I played the position. I’ve done the same thing. It just happens.”

Ashford’s moment of “it happens” was ill-fated, however, as it came on one of Auburn’s best drives to that point in its 42-10 loss to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday. The Tigers were fortunate, despite squandering a chance at points, that the Bulldogs didn’t turn the takeaway into points of their own. But the bungling was far from the team’s first this season.

Auburn has coughed up the football more than any FBS team in the country. The Tigers have fumbled the ball 16 times, though only five have resulted in takeaways, the latest of which was Ashford’s. The bulk of those fumbles go back to the quarterbacks.

The Tigers’ quarterbacks have combined for 10 of their team’s 16 fumbles. That number alone is tied for fifth-most in the FBS, with only 11 of 131 teams registering more fumbles than Auburn’s passers to this point.

No other player in the country has had more fumbles than Ashford, who logged fumbles No. 6 and 7 against Georgia.

“I don’t think he’s trying to be careless with it,” Harsin said. “I think he was in that transition, and the ball slipped out of his hands. Sometimes you see a quarterback go back and throw and the ball just slips out of his hands, right?”

Despite the majority of Auburn’s fumbles not contributing to its turnover margin, the state category that was one of the worst nationally early this season has held firm. The Tigers are still -9, the third-worst mark nationally. Where Auburn’s defense has generated four takeaways, its offense has given up the ball 13 times.

“We’ve got to take care of the ball, and so the ball security, which has been an issue for us this year, we’ve got to continue to keep emphasizing it,” Harsin said. “But that is the key to the game, you’ve got to take care of the football. And every guy on this team knows that. Nobody’s trying to not take care of the ball. But in order to win games and to be a good football team, that’s got to be the most important thing when you have that ball in your hands.

“And so we’ll work on it. (Ashford will) get better at it, and that will continue to be an emphasis.”