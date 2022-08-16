Robby Ashford’s speed makes impact on Auburn’s quarterback battle

When it comes to Auburn’s quarterback competition, linebacker Wesley Steiner sees a lot of one former Auburn quarterback in Robby Ashford.

“A lot like Bo Nix, Robby is a pain in the butt,” Steiner said Tuesday. “I’m not gonna lie.”

Steiner — who’s set to help fill the void left by former Auburn linebackers Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten — was asked about the Tigers’ quarterback battle, and the comparison to Auburn’s previous three-year starter was the first thing he mentioned.

While working on the defensive side, it’s a frustrating thing to see Ashford scramble out during practices, Steiner said, as he’s difficult to contain.

“It’s just like, ‘OK, are we doing what we need to do so we can’t keep these actual yards that we don’t want them to have as a defense?’ And that was one thing with Bo Nix is once he gets moving, it’s hard to get an angle on him because you don’t expect them to be so fast.

“Robby to me, he moves just as quickly. I remember at one practice, I ran right by him and I felt the wind rush past my ears after I rushed by him. So, you know, he’s fast.”

In three seasons at Auburn, Nix passed for 7,251 yards and 39 touchdowns, while also rushing for 859 yards and another 18 scores. After Nix entered the portal and committed to Oregon in December, Auburn and the Ducks theoretically swapped quarterbacks, as the Hoover native Ashford transferred to Auburn in January.

In two seasons at Oregon, Ashford didn’t see the football field, but he was a dual-sport athlete, roaming the outfield for the baseball program. Ashford was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and threw for 1,088 yards in six games as a senior at Hoover High School.

Ashford is one of three quarterbacks competing for Auburn’s starting job, along with TJ Finley and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada. Following the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin also pointed to Ashford’s speed, particularly the difficulty of gauging his in-practice success since he’s not considered a live player and able to be tackled.

“Robby is a guy that, when he takes off, he can go,” Harsin said. “He’s shown that. He’s got exceptional speed. Our edges can bend the corner. That’s the give and take with both.”

During the media viewing sessions of Auburn’s practices the past two weeks, the Tigers rotation of quarterbacks through drills has often seen Ashford and Calzada alternating between what would be second- and third-team reps.

Following the scrimmage, Harsin said both Finley and Ashford “operated well” and that Calzada “had a solid night,” though he said no decisions would be made on starters at that time.