Roll with caution: Auburn officials ask fans not to roll the new Toomer’s oaks, but instead roll the magnolias nearer to Biggin Hall

Auburn University officials are encouraging fans to celebrate wins at Toomer’s Corner this football season, but are asking fans to roll trees other than the newly planted oaks for another year.

University arborist Alex Hedgepath said that while the new oaks planted in 2017 have recently received a positive report showing strong establishment, holding off on rolling them for another year further increases the likelihood of full establishment.

Instead of rolling the newly planted oaks, Auburn is encouraging fans to celebrate victories by rolling the two large southern magnolia trees and the white oak in front of Biggin Hall — on the same corner just a few feet toward to campus.

Signage is posted on the new oaks marking them and asking supporters not to roll them.

Rolling the trees then cleaning them puts some strain on the trees.

“The trees have made excellent progress in the growing season of 2021,” Hedgepath said in a release from the university sent out Wednesday. “Since then, the trees have pushed new growth with no additional signs of stress. We will be initiating soil enhancement projects to encourage even more root growth in the coming months.”