Roll with caution: Auburn officials ask fans not to roll the new Toomer’s oaks, but instead roll the magnolias nearer to Biggin Hall

Auburn University officials are encouraging fans to celebrate wins at Toomer’s Corner this football season, but are asking fans to roll trees other than the newly planted oaks for another year.
University arborist Alex Hedgepath said that while the new oaks planted in 2017 have recently received a positive report showing strong establishment, holding off on rolling them for another year further increases the likelihood of full establishment.
Instead of rolling the newly planted oaks, Auburn is encouraging fans to celebrate victories by rolling the two large southern magnolia trees and the white oak in front of Biggin Hall — on the same corner just a few feet toward to campus.
Signage is posted on the new oaks marking them and asking supporters not to roll them.
Rolling the trees then cleaning them puts some strain on the trees.
“The trees have made excellent progress in the growing season of 2021,” Hedgepath said in a release from the university sent out Wednesday. “Since then, the trees have pushed new growth with no additional signs of stress. We will be initiating soil enhancement projects to encourage even more root growth in the coming months.”
The two new oaks were planted in 2017 along with 10 descendants of the original oaks on Samford Lawn, which line the way from Toomer’s Corner to Samford Hall.
The original, famous oaks at Toomer’s Corner were planted between 1937 and 1939 and were removed in April 2013 after being poisoned in 2010. A pair of new live oaks were planted in February 2015, but one of the trees was lit on fire following a rolling, and both trees were damaged and removed.
“While we all would like to get back to the traditional rolling of the two Auburn live oaks located on the corner, our position and decisions reflect what is best for the trees,” said Justin Sutton, director of Landscape Services, in the release. “The long-term establishment, overall health and projected long life of these new trees is our goal.”
Sutton said the university is being protective of the new trees to ensure the Auburn tradition is made possible for future generations of students.
“We appreciate the Auburn Family’s dedication to this same goal,” Sutton said, “and helping us through these growing pains by not rolling the live oak trees, which in time will allow us to bring this cherished tradition back to the corner.”
Auburn officials are also encouraging the wearing of masks during gameday celebrations. See the release from Auburn University here.