Rolled over: Auburn struggles to slow down Alabama in Iron Bowl loss

TUSCALOOSA — During Auburn’s 2018 trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Tigers took on a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback who made them pay again and again through the air.
On Saturday, it was much of the same unsatisfying story for the Tigers.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones picked apart the Tigers’ defense Saturday with an impressive performance that sent the Tigers back to Auburn with a 42-13 loss. The Heisman Trophy candidate sliced up the Auburn defense early with a 66-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith as part of an outing in which the junior put up 302 passing yards and threw a career-high five touchdowns to three different receivers.
Saturday marked the second straight time Alabama has beaten Auburn by 29 points or more in Bryant-Denny Stadium after handing the Tigers a 52-21 defeat in 2018.
“Bottom line, they were the better team tonight,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said.
Following stalled-out drives by both teams, No. 1 Alabama (8-0) struck first with a play that sent a resounding shockwave through Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Situated on the Crimson Tide 34-yard line, Jones sold a pump fake that forced the Tigers’ defensive backs to bite, which freed up Smith as he raced downfield. The senior wide receiver was all alone behind the secondary once he caught the ball and ran the remaining 27 yards to leave Auburn in a 7-0 hole with 5:10 remaining in the opening quarter.
Malzahn explained after the game that Smith’s big play came after a mistake in the Tigers’ secondary.
“We’ve done really good against you receivers in our league, and they got us on a little something. We had a little miscommunication between two of our guys, and he busted out wide open down the middle of the field for a touchdown,” Malzahn said. “He did a very good job on the perimeter with their bubble game too, but up to this game we’d done a good job on main receivers.”
No. 22 Auburn (5-3) had trouble establishing drives early during a first quarter in which the Tigers averaged only 2.6 yards per play. While they attempted to figure things out against a vaunted Crimson Tide defense, Jones and the rest of the offense went back to work.
After Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe uncharacteristically missed a tackle on a pass to Najee Harris that the Alabama running back turned into a 25-yard gain, Jones finished the drive through the air once again. Jones faked a hand-off to Harris before popping back up and firing to the end zone at John Metchie, who worked his way behind the Auburn defense and made the catch for a seven-yard score.
“I kind of said it earlier this week — [Jones] has a lot of weapons on offense. He finds ways to get them the ball,” said Pappoe, who had two tackles in the loss. “They just made a lot of plays today.”
Trailing the Crimson Tide by two touchdowns, the Tigers finally mounted a response.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix led the Tigers on a steady drive following Metchie’s touchdown reception by piling up 51 yards over the course of 12 plays. As promising as the drive was thanks to a handful of throws from Nix and Tank Bigsby’s hard-fought runs, it stalled out and prompted Auburn kicker Anders Carlson to drill a 47-yard field goal with 8:51 to go until halftime.
Nix ended the game 23-of-38 passing for 227 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The sophomore also rushed nine times for a one-yard loss and one score.
The Tigers were hanging tough after Carlson’s kick, but the Crimson Tide answered swiftly. Jones guided the Crimson Tide downfield with a five-play, 75-yard drive that ended with seven more points.
On the possession’s final play, Jones faked a hand-off before stepping back then stepping up in the pocket and spotting Jahleel Billingsley racing to his right. The junior lofted the pass over Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood into Billingsley’s arms as the tight end raced to the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.
Jones ultimately completed passes to five different receivers in the victory.
The Tigers recognized the need for another score before halftime, and it appeared they were ready to create one. Nix hit wide receivers Seth Williams and Kobe Hudson on a promising 45-yard drive that ended prematurely when Alabama star linebacker Malachi Moore cut in front of Anthony Schwartz and intercepted Nix’s pass with 15 seconds to go until the break.
The drive before halftime summed up Auburn’s struggles throughout the afternoon. The Tigers strung together a number of drives full of potential, but far too often the team saw it end short of the end zone against an Alabama offense that had proven itself to be one of the most potent in the nation.
“I think it has a lot more to do with their defense and how they played us,” Nix said. “I think they did a good job of making us have long drives, and because of that we had to settle for some field goals. Like you said, we didn’t move the ball at times; we just couldn’t get anything really going.”
The Auburn defense forced an Alabama punt after the intermission, but the promising drive by the Tigers concluded with Carlson’s 45-yard field goal which cut the Crimson Tide’s lead to 15. Alabama let that score linger for nearly a minute and a half before Jones hit Smith, who caught the ball on a slant route, cut outside past Auburn safety Smoke Monday and took off for a 58-yard touchdown.
Smith’s second touchdown of the game left the Tigers trailing 28-6 with 9:08 remaining in the second quarter.
After Carlson missed his third field-goal attempt of the day on a 56-yard attempt, Harris put the game on ice with a 39-yard touchdown run with 4:28 still showing on the third-quarter clock. Jones added to his big day with a 24-yard pass to Metchie early in the fourth.
The Tigers finally found the end zone for the first and final time with 4:39 to go in the game when Nix called his own number on a one-yard touchdown run. Nix’s score ensured Auburn would not be held without a touchdown for the second time this year after losing to Georgia 27-6 back on Oct. 3.
Auburn now faces the unusual circumstance of having two more SEC games to go after the Iron Bowl, the next being at home against No. 5 Texas A&M. While Auburn’s loss to its biggest rival undoubtedly stung, Nix emphasized the team was in no position to sit and sulk in the aftermath.
“If you dread on the past you’ll never make any progress,” Nix said. “I can assure you we’ll continue to battle and continue to move forward and put this behind us and work even harder for next year.”
