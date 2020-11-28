Rolled over: Auburn struggles to slow down Alabama in Iron Bowl loss

The drive before halftime summed up Auburn’s struggles throughout the afternoon. The Tigers strung together a number of drives full of potential, but far too often the team saw it end short of the end zone against an Alabama offense that had proven itself to be one of the most potent in the nation.

“I think it has a lot more to do with their defense and how they played us,” Nix said. “I think they did a good job of making us have long drives, and because of that we had to settle for some field goals. Like you said, we didn’t move the ball at times; we just couldn’t get anything really going.”

The Auburn defense forced an Alabama punt after the intermission, but the promising drive by the Tigers concluded with Carlson’s 45-yard field goal which cut the Crimson Tide’s lead to 15. Alabama let that score linger for nearly a minute and a half before Jones hit Smith, who caught the ball on a slant route, cut outside past Auburn safety Smoke Monday and took off for a 58-yard touchdown.

Smith’s second touchdown of the game left the Tigers trailing 28-6 with 9:08 remaining in the second quarter.