Ron Roberts wants Auburn to 'fly to the football' with him as defensive coordinator

Auburn football finalized both its coordinator hires Wednesday with the announcement of Ron Roberts filling the role of defensive coordinator on Hugh Freeze’s inaugural Auburn staff.

Roberts will join Philip Montgomery, who was announced as Freeze’s offensive coordinator earlier Wednesday. No additional assistant coaching hires have been made official.

"I want to thank Coach Freeze for the opportunity to join his staff at Auburn and want to help bring championships to Auburn," Roberts said in a release. "Historically, Auburn has been known for tough, hard-nosed defenses and we want to create that mindset with our defense unit. We want to be aggressive, put pressure on opposing offenses and fly to the football."

Roberts was reported as the likely hire earlier in the week, with The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reporting the news, and On3’s Justin Hokanson later corroborating. Roberts had also indirectly confirmed reports, changing his personal Twitter account’s bio to announce his new position.

"Ron has been a very successful defensive coach spanning three decades and multiple stops," Freeze said in a release. "His defenses have always been aggressive and put a lot of pressure on opposing offenses. Ron is a great fit for what we are wanting to do on both sides of the ball, and we are excited to have his experience and expertise leading our defensive unit."

Much like Montgomery, Roberts comes to the Plains with decades — 31 years, specifically — of coaching experience. He’s spent time as a coordinator and head coach at the high school and multiple college levels. Most recently, he was the defensive coordinator at Baylor for three seasons, serving a former assistant of his own in Dave Aranda. Roberts was fired earlier this month from his position in Waco.

The Bears defense saw a dropoff in 2022, sitting at No. 67 in scoring defense (26.6) and No. 80 in the FBS in yards allowed per game (232.8), but Roberts’ tenure the Bears as a top-10 scoring defense in 2021. They were also No. 7 nationally in takeaways, with 27 in total, including 19 interceptions. Baylor also finished that season second in the Big 12 rush yards allowed per game (118.4), scoring defense (18.3 PPG) and sacks per game (3.14).

Before his three years in Waco, Roberts spent two seasons as the DC at Louisiana under Billy Napier. In his final season in Lafayette, 2019, Roberts had shaped the Ragin’ Cajuns defense into another shutdown unit, one that was in the top 25 in the FBS in scoring defense.

Roberts spent a decade as a college head coach, first at Delta State from 2007-11, then at FCS Southeastern Louisiana from 2012-17. His squads were a combined 89-45, with six conference titles and six playoff appearances, including NCAA Division II title game appearance at Delta State in 2010.

For the first 14 years of his career, Roberts was a head coach at two different high schools, and a defensive coordinator at four different stops, including Texas State in 2003.