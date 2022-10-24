Roster updates: Zykeivous Walker leaves program, Jordon Ingram out for year

Auburn provided two minor roster updates Monday, confirming the departure of a defender from the program and a season-ending injury to a reserve skill player.

Defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker is no longer with the program, head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed. Harsin also said Jordon Ingram, a reserve running back, is out for the rest of the year after a lateral meniscus tear in practice.

Following Harsin's Monday press conference, Walker confirmed that he was leaving the program and putting his name in the transfer portal.

Walker, a four-star defensive lineman from Ellaville, Georgia, logged 20 total tackles in 11 games over three seasons at Auburn. He played in one game this season, against then-No. 2 Georgia, and didn't log a stat. Harsin said Walker left the program following that loss.

"We wish him the best of luck," Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall said. "He's a great guy, and I feel like he'll find a good home wherever he goes."

Ingram had undergone surgery for his injury, Harsin said, and will be out for the next three to four months. A sophomore, Ingram logged two carries last season, but had yet to see the field in 2022.