AU FOOTBALL

Roster updates: Zykeivous Walker leaves program, Jordon Ingram out for year

Auburn vs Texas A&M

Jan 1, 2021; Orlando FL, USA; Zykeivous Walker (3) celebrates after a defensive stop Auburn vs Northwestern at Orlando. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst

Auburn provided two minor roster updates Monday, confirming the departure of a defender from the program and a season-ending injury to a reserve skill player.

Defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker is no longer with the program, head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed. Harsin also said Jordon Ingram, a reserve running back, is out for the rest of the year after a lateral meniscus tear in practice.

Following Harsin's Monday press conference, Walker confirmed that he was leaving the program and putting his name in the transfer portal.

Walker, a four-star defensive lineman from Ellaville, Georgia, logged 20 total tackles in 11 games over three seasons at Auburn. He played in one game this season, against then-No. 2 Georgia, and didn't log a stat. Harsin said Walker left the program following that loss.

"We wish him the best of luck," Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall said. "He's a great guy, and I feel like he'll find a good home wherever he goes."

Ingram had undergone surgery for his injury, Harsin said, and will be out for the next three to four months. A sophomore, Ingram logged two carries last season, but had yet to see the field in 2022.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

