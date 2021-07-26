Rotations set for Auburn’s Sunisa Lee and Team USA for team final

Sunisa Lee will compete on bars and beam at the Olympics team final Tuesday, as Team USA goes head-to-head with the Russians with a world watching.
Start lists for the team final were released Monday. Team USA will rotate from vault to bars to beam to floor.
Team USA has been paired with the Russians. The two top contenders for gold will rotate right alongside one another, alternating routines on each event.
Lee is at her best on bars and beam. The Auburn gymnastics signee will look to throw high scores on both after putting up the second-best score at the Olympics in qualifying on bars and nailing the third-best score overall in qualifying on beam.
The team finals begin 5:45 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday and can be streamed live online Tuesday morning on NBCOlympics.com. NBC plans to air a replay on tape delay at 7 p.m. Tuesday on television.
In the team finals, three of Team USA’s four gymnasts will compete on each event, with all three scores counting. No scores will be dropped.
Team USA ace Simone Biles will compete on all four events. So will steady hand Grace McCallum. Jordan Chiles will compete on both vault and floor.
Team USA entered Tokyo as the overwhelming favorite to win team gold for the third straight Olympics, but the Russians laid down the top score in qualifying while Team USA fought through some shaky moments. It’s the first time in 10 years that Team USA found itself in second place on the leaderboard at a major event.
But no scores carry over and teams enter the final on a fresh slate.
Lee scored a stellar 15.200 on bars in qualifying, while missing a connection which could up her score if she nails the routine in the final. Her 15.200 topped each Russian score by two 10ths. On beam, her performance will be just as valuable for Team USA. In qualifying, she scored a 14.200, even besting Biles’ 14.066. Lee’s score was third in qualifying behind two Chinese gymnasts. Biles’ score was seventh, just ahead of Russia’s top score which came in eighth in qualifying at 14.000.
The Russians are strong on vault and floor. Biles threw the best score between Team USA and the Russian Olympic Committee on both vault and floor, but then the Russians put two scores up ahead of any other Team USA member on both events.
After the team final, Lee will also go for the medal stand in the all-around individual final and the bars and beam event finals.
The all-around final is set for 5:50 a.m. Thursday, July 29. The bars final is set to start after 3 a.m. Aug. 1 and the beam final is set to start after 3 a.m. Aug. 2.
Lee signed with Auburn last December. She rose through the ranks in Minnesota with her club coach Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn gymnastics coach Jeff Graba.
START LISTS for #Tokyo2020 women’s #ArtisticGymnastics team final:#TeamUSA set to rotate with ROC. Grace McCallum and Simone Biles competing AA!— Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) July 26, 2021
Full 🇺🇸 lineups:
VT: McCallum, Chiles, Biles
UB: McCallum, Biles, Lee
BB: McCallum, Lee, Biles
FX: McCallum, Chiles, Biles pic.twitter.com/zdDGeUofpu