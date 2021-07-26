Rotations set for Auburn’s Sunisa Lee and Team USA for team final

Sunisa Lee will compete on bars and beam at the Olympics team final Tuesday, as Team USA goes head-to-head with the Russians with a world watching.

Start lists for the team final were released Monday. Team USA will rotate from vault to bars to beam to floor.

Team USA has been paired with the Russians. The two top contenders for gold will rotate right alongside one another, alternating routines on each event.

Lee is at her best on bars and beam. The Auburn gymnastics signee will look to throw high scores on both after putting up the second-best score at the Olympics in qualifying on bars and nailing the third-best score overall in qualifying on beam.

The team finals begin 5:45 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday and can be streamed live online Tuesday morning on NBCOlympics.com. NBC plans to air a replay on tape delay at 7 p.m. Tuesday on television.

In the team finals, three of Team USA’s four gymnasts will compete on each event, with all three scores counting. No scores will be dropped.

Team USA ace Simone Biles will compete on all four events. So will steady hand Grace McCallum. Jordan Chiles will compete on both vault and floor.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}