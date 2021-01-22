Round Rock Classic, six in-state opponents highlight Auburn baseball's non-conference schedule

The Auburn baseball team will play at the Round Rock Classic in Texas in February and will also play games this spring in nearby Birmingham, Montgomery and Atlanta — all part of the non-conference schedule finalized and released Friday.
The trip to Texas set for Feb. 26-28 highlights the slate and will offer Auburn’s first big challenge of the season. Auburn is set to play Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas A&M there in Round Rock on consecutive days.
Auburn opens the season Feb. 19 by starting a three-game series with Presbyterian College, then plays Alabama A&M twice starting Feb.23 before heading off to the Round Rock Classic.
Auburn released its SEC schedule earlier this week.
In its non-conference schedule, Auburn will play six in-state opponents, plus rival Alabama in conference play.
Auburn will play in nearby Birmingham twice, first in a road game at UAB on March 9, then against Samford on May 11 at the Hoover Met. Auburn will also play in Montgomery on March 23 against South Alabama at Riverwalk Stadium.
Auburn will also play Samford at home on April 20 and UAB at home on May 4, with home dates also scheduled with Jacksonville State on March 2 and with North Alabama on May 18.
Auburn will play Georgia Tech in Atlanta on April 13.
After the trip to Texas and that game with Jacksonville State, Auburn will host Xavier for a four-game series then play UAB and a three-game series with Little Rock before conference play opens March 19 at Ole Miss.
The Feb. 19 opener with Presbyterian College will mark Auburn baseball’s first game since March 11, 2020, after which Auburn’s season was postponed then canceled as COVID-19 swept across the country.
Auburn said Friday that additional information related to attendance and safety protocols at Plainsman Park will be announced closer to the start of the season.