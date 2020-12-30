Roundtable: What to expect from Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin

Last week’s news that Auburn had hired Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as its next head football coach created plenty of conversation, and the talk hasn’t let up in the time since.
With Harsin now leading the way, the Opelika-Auburn News reached out to the Idaho Press’ B.J. Rains, Banner Society’s Steven Godfrey and the Athletic’s Chris Vannini to discuss what the Tigers can expect with Harsin leading the way.
We asked the trio five questions regarding Harsin’s hiring at Auburn. Their responses have been edited for length and clarity.
What’s your gut reaction to Bryan Harsin leaving Boise State for Auburn?
B.J. Rains: “I was pretty surprised, to be honest. I hadn't heard much buzz at all about Harsin and Auburn. His name came up at Arizona but didn't seem like anything serious. I always figured he'd eventually leave for a Pac-12 job.
It was clear he was unhappy with some things at Boise State and was eager to see what other opportunities were out there, but I didn't see a jump to the SEC happening.”
Steven Godfrey: “You know, I think it's definitely time for Hars to make that next step. I think given the situation that Boise's been in this last kind of decade or so, he's really maximized his opportunity there. You know, being from there and playing there and coaching there, I think he — he'd done everything he could, to be honest with you.
I think one of the really interesting things that just jumps out at me right away is that I don't know of anybody off that Chris Petersen tree that has ever had this much talent to work with.
What Harsin does as an offensive coach is the definition of being multiple. I know that's kind of like a cliche, but what Boise does in terms of personnel and formation and their versatility — what they can run, what they feel comfortable with — it's really second to none. It's going to be really interesting to see how they apply those concepts when you're in a program that can get the best talent in the sport.”
Chris Vannini: “Honestly, my first reaction was I thought Auburn could do ‘bigger.’ Not that Harsin isn't a good coach or that he won't be successful, but that if Auburn was willing to spend $21 million-plus on a buyout, a perceived "home run" must be lined up.
Harsin has won plenty. He didn't win as much as his Boise State predecessors — and maybe that was impossible — but Boise State fans had become frustrated that the program had taken a bit of a step down in perception. It was still a top-25 program at the top of the conference, plenty impressive for a Group of Five team, but the Broncos hadn't played in a New Year's Six bowl since 2014 and they weren't beating the top Power 5 teams.
My other reaction was that Harsin was clearly dead serious about leaving the Mountain West. He'd expressed frustration with the league for a while, going so far as to tell school administrators to leave the conference. I'm not sure what role that played in his move. He'd had plenty of opportunities to leave before. For quite a while, Harsin didn't have a buyout at all, but the timing of that, along with the Auburn job being near the highest tier in the sport, were clearly enough for him to make a move.”
What are Harsin’s most-striking qualities as a head coach?
CV: “Everything was consistent. Boise State was always good, rarely lost games it wasn't supposed to. The offense was balanced every year and always had a 1,000-yard rusher. When I think about Auburn, I think about inconsistency. At the very least, Harsin should raise the floor of what Auburn does.”
SG: “He's very even-handed. My message to Auburn would be to kind of back off and give him some time. Let him get his sea legs. I think they're going to be really impressed because he's kind of what you want in a head coach, really.
He has the ability to be the kind of corporate CEO-level mind, and he also knows his football. I think oftentimes now you either get one or the other. You get a guy who we kind of jokingly and disparagingly refer to as a 'ball coach', or you get someone who's more of a CEO-type guy who isn't as immersed in the game. I think Hars really is both. He's really smart. He's down-to-earth.
I think he's really going to enjoy being in Alabama. I will say this: he fits culturally with Auburn automatically. This is a guy who grew up racing cars, playing football, being outdoors. Idaho and Alabama are not incredibly dissimilar, honestly. I think culturally he's going to fit perfectly.
Give him a little time. He's an outgoing guy. He's introspective maybe the way Gus was, but also I think he's really good in the room if you know what I mean.”
BR: “He's obviously a very gifted offensive coach. He was the offensive coordinator during the famous 2006 Fiesta Bowl and called the Hook and Ladder, Statue of Liberty, etc. The Broncos went 61-5 with him as offensive coordinator from 2006-10 and won two Fiesta Bowls.
He'll be heavily involved in the offense — and in particular the quarterbacks — despite having both an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He's also very demanding it seems and does a good job keeping his players focused and getting them ready to play on a weekly basis.”
Given Harsin’s offensive background, how would you describe Boise State’s offenses under his leadership?
SG: “In kind of the simplest way possible, what Boise does is they like to run base concepts out of multiple formations. They also like to stay flexible, so you can see everything from Air Raid concepts to power, traditional, under center, I-Form. You see a lot of like shifts, motions, personnel changes, and all of that is designed essentially to show a lot while actually kind of doing a little, if that makes sense.
This was done by really demanding a lot of the players. That's kind of been the Boise way, and that won't necessarily be the case at Auburn because they did it out of necessity [at Boise]. At Auburn, when you recruit at the top end of the SEC — and I believe Auburn is a top-end job in the SEC — you have the luxury of talent.
Go back and watch the 2019 opening week game where I think a hurricane had moved the game from some neutral site to Tallahassee, but it was Boise and Florida State. Their stretch play went through them like a hot knife through butter. They ran the ball right up the gut of a Power-Five defense.
Now you apply what they're able to do with the personnel — not having that disadvantage of personnel — I think it's really exciting, and I think they can do a lot of smart, weird things with really good personnel and still play what I think fans would consider to be quote-unquote fundamental football. I think even with the roster he's inheriting right away, getting into those run fits, they can do some nasty stuff.”
BR: “A ton of shifts and motion before the snap and a decent balance of run and pass. The Broncos had a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his first six years as head coach prior to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but they also had NFL quarterbacks Ryan Finley and Brett Rypien on the rosters.
Boise State's offensive scheme was designed around creating confusion and mismatches with pre-snap movement, They can go no huddle but also huddled at times. It's a pretty balanced offense. And of course, he ran a ton of trick plays.”
CV: “It's everything. Five-wide sets, three-tight-end sets, it really is the new-coach cliché of being multiple. It also uses a lot of motions and shifts. Sometimes specifically for a play, sometimes to just get a sense of what the defense is running. As a result, the ball is spread around to everyone.
Not counting this pandemic-shortened year, Boise State had at least six receivers record double-digit receptions in every season under Harsin as head coach, and that included two tight ends every year. Despite sharing the wealth, Boise State always has a 1,000-yard rusher. Again, outside of this short season, Boise State had an 11-year streak with a 1,000-yard back.”
What can Auburn fans expect as far as the approach Harsin takes as the face of the program?
CV: “He's very to-the-point and honest. Again, you'll hear a cliché like every starting job is open, but Harsin really isn't afraid to play someone else if an expected starter isn't playing. I found his press conferences to be quite insightful. Sometimes he'd go into a monologue about what it's like to be a freshman, and you could tell he's a guy who thinks holistically about a program.
I found this old quote from a [Harsin] press conference in 2019, when talking about the players who don't take being a college football player seriously, to be pretty good.
‘You’ve got school and you’ve got ball. Those guys that focus on that for the time they’re here, they’re usually successful. The ones that want to wrap [outside life] around football or put football and school around that, they’re over there waving towels. They’re the towel-wavers. And those are important, too, but that’s not what we brought them here for. Everyone that sits in this room has the same opportunity. It’s all the same. You have the same opportunity, the same coaching, the same playbook, the same chances to go out and earn a spot. Some guys do and some guys don’t.’”
BR: “He will be out there on social media and involved in the community some, but he's largely a private coach. He didn't have much of a relationship with members of the media and would typically do the least amount of media required per week.
He'll be vocal when needed about defending Auburn or the SEC and is not afraid to speak up. He's a solid coach and does a good job developing players as much off the field as he does on.”
SG: “He'll be great. No problem there.
One of the things that really impressed me about him was as a reporter he has an ability to communicate honestly. If I asked him a hard question — and it was usually something to do with like Boise's place in the playoff picture — he was able to be honest without really pushing the wrong buttons. He has the ability to be believable and to be the diplomat that this job needs, and I think that's something that's really encouraging. He got that by doing it for a long time and coming up slowly as a head coach.
He's a little bit different than Petersen in that I don't think he's nearly as closed off as Petersen is and was in terms of his programs. The bottom line is he understands. He's seasoned for the expectations of what a head coach has to do. I would really, really encourage Auburn fans to look at and respect Boise because they really equip themselves like a Power Five team in the West, and I think he gets it.”
Any other thoughts on Harsin as he takes over at Auburn?
BR: “He's been in Boise for 22 of the past 26 years, so it will be fascinating for me to watch how he does down there. I think the potential is there for him to have a ton of success, but beating New Mexico and Wyoming on a yearly basis is a lot different than LSU and Alabama.
He won the Fiesta Bowl in his first season at Boise State. There's no reason to not expect immediate results at Auburn. He's won wherever he's been, and I expect him to do the same at Auburn.”
CV: “My biggest question is just how he'll navigate the sharks of the SEC. At Boise State, he was the big fish in the small pond. Whether it's handling major boosters, rival coaches on the recruiting trail or fan reaction to a losing streak, we really just haven't seen him in this kind of position yet.
I'm curious what kind of SEC experience his staff will have.. Maybe he'll handle it all and be fine, but that's the risk with hiring someone from the outside. It's just something Auburn hasn't done going back, well, several decades.”
SG: “I would highly encourage Auburn nation to calm down and buy in because this is a guy who is going to very quietly and very confidently build an effective football program. I mean, they pulled a diamond out of a terrible situation.