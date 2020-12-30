Roundtable: What to expect from Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin

I think one of the really interesting things that just jumps out at me right away is that I don't know of anybody off that Chris Petersen tree that has ever had this much talent to work with.

What Harsin does as an offensive coach is the definition of being multiple. I know that's kind of like a cliche, but what Boise does in terms of personnel and formation and their versatility — what they can run, what they feel comfortable with — it's really second to none. It's going to be really interesting to see how they apply those concepts when you're in a program that can get the best talent in the sport.”

Chris Vannini: “Honestly, my first reaction was I thought Auburn could do ‘bigger.’ Not that Harsin isn't a good coach or that he won't be successful, but that if Auburn was willing to spend $21 million-plus on a buyout, a perceived "home run" must be lined up.

Harsin has won plenty. He didn't win as much as his Boise State predecessors — and maybe that was impossible — but Boise State fans had become frustrated that the program had taken a bit of a step down in perception. It was still a top-25 program at the top of the conference, plenty impressive for a Group of Five team, but the Broncos hadn't played in a New Year's Six bowl since 2014 and they weren't beating the top Power 5 teams.