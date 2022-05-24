Run it back: Auburn baseball meets Kentucky for fourth time in five days

It’s time for the Tigers to bounce back.

They’ll have to.

On the heels of a series loss to close the regular season, the Auburn baseball team enters the SEC Tournament in a do-or-die situation, playing a single-elimination game Tuesday as the tournament kicks off at the Hoover Met — and, as fate would have it, the game is against Kentucky, the very team that beat Auburn over the weekend and sent the Tigers backpedaling into the postseason.

It’ll have to be a redemption story for Auburn baseball.

Otherwise, it’ll be a short run in Hoover.

Auburn and Kentucky play in Tuesday’s nightcap at the Hoover Met, scheduled for first pitch around 8 p.m. The game is set to be televised on SEC Network.

The Tigers will have to turn around and beat the team that just beat them in order to survive and make it into the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Auburn’s put together a strong season. Gutting out series wins, often enough in rubber matches, Auburn won 16 SEC games, matching the most the program’s won in a single season in the last 12 years. It isn’t by ace pitching or exceptionally big bats that Auburn muscled to those wins: The Tiges aren’t outstanding in any category when looking over the league stats, and instead they seem to have a knack for the fight, having won 10 SEC games by two runs or less.

It’s the kind of fight that could remind fans of the programs run to the College World Series in 2019 under Butch Thompson — but before the chase is on for Omaha, Auburn will look to right itself in the SEC Tournament.

Auburn is still in position to host an NCAA Regional and possibly a Super Regional with some strong play this week.

In total, 12 teams make the SEC Tournament, with four teams earning byes, and with double elimination play beginning after the field is pared down to eight teams.

Auburn is entering as the No. 5 seed and Kentucky is the No. 12 seed. Auburn could’ve clinched a top-four spot with a win over Kentucky in the regular-season finale for both teams, but instead the Wildcats won 6-3 at home, helping their own chances of getting into the conference tournament. Auburn dropped the series opener 5-1 then won the second game 6-3 on Friday.

It was an unusual series: A washout on Thursday forced a doubleheader of two full nine-inning games on Friday. On Saturday, Auburn led 1-0 when the game went into lightning delay in the middle innings, and shortly after play resumed, Kentucky rolled up five runs, making its game-winning move. Thompson said the weather wasn’t an excuse, though, saying instead that Auburn didn’t do enough at the plate with two outs down in the games Auburn lost, while Kentucky came up clutch in two-out situations.

Ultimately, Auburn gets its rematch and its chance to prove itself against Kentucky — while Kentucky entires confident knowing it’s capable of beating Auburn and advancing. The teams will tangle for the fourth time in just five days.

Fourth-seeded LSU awaits the winner of Auburn-Kentucky on Wednesday.

