Rundown of Auburn’s early period signees

At the start of the early signing period Wednesday, Auburn football made quirk work, signing a consensus top-20 contingent of prospects in what grew to a 20-man signing class.

Here's a rundown of every Auburn signee:

QB Hank Brown, Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.)

Star Rating: 3 (247Sports); 3 (Rivals)

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 195 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “I’m big on not signing a quarterback that I haven’t seen throw. I’m very uncomfortable about that. And I’ve witnessed this guy make every single throw that you need to make. And he is a heck of a guy, great family, and is going to be a great addition to our locker room and leadership and see how he competes to throw the football, because he really has an NFL arm. I’ve witnessed it with my own eyes.”

DL Wilky Denaud, John Carroll (Fla.) High School

Star Rating: 4 (247Sports); 4 (Rivals)

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 245 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “Man, what a family. Just another edge guy that I think’s going to be an outstanding player. Wonderful mom in Kimberly.”

DL Keldric Faulk, Highland Home High School

Star Rating: 4 (247Sports); 4 (Rivals)

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 240 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “Man, what a battle. Probably spent more time on this one than any. Just loved this kid, loved his family ... and just so thrilled that they decided to trust in the vision here and to join us.”

CB JC Hart, Loachapoka High School

Star Rating: 3 (247Sports); 3 (Rivals)

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 175 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “I'm really not sure if this guy plays DB or receiver. He's dynamic with the ball in his hands. I'm kind of anxious to get here and see.”

CB Colton Hood, Eagles Landing Christian Academy (Ga.)

Star Rating: 3 (247Sports); 3 (Rivals)

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 175 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “An Auburn legacy guy we were able to flip from Michigan State. He in turn helped us. Wonderful mother and father: Crystal and Benji.”

DL Queintrail Jamison-Travis, Iowa Western (JUCO)

Star Rating: 3 (247Sports); 3 (Rivals)

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 280 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “I have no idea — (defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett) did all of this by himself, I can't say I helped him much at all except telling him this guy looks good on film and is electric and dynamic. And we need big fellas that can run like him. I think that's a big get for him to help us on the interior.”

OL Tyler Johnson, Natchitoches Central (La.) High School

Star Rating: 3 (247Sports); 4 (Rivals)

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 300 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “We think this guy’s going to be, in time — I don’t think he’s ready-made — but he is exactly what you’re looking for in an offensive tackle. Out of Louisiana and we were able to get him and hopefully we will develop him into being a two, three-year starter when he gets in our program here.”

DL Stephen Johnson, Fayetteville (Ga.) High School

Star Rating: 3 (247Sports); 3 (Rivals)

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 320 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “Another kid that was committed to an in-conference school. They just fell in love with Auburn on the visit. We need big bodies, and this kid's a big body, for sure.”

OL Bradyn Joiner, Auburn High School

Star Rating: 3 (247Sports); 4 (Rivals)

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 330 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “Bradyn Joiner has been solid with us. One of the most solid guys since we got here, and just helped us recruit all the way through. Wonderful family. … All of them just love Auburn, and I’m so glad we got them.”

CB Kayin Lee, Cedar Grove (Ga.) High School

Star Rating: 4 (247Sports); 4 (Rivals)

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 185 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “What a big-time get there. What a football player he is, flipping him from Ohio State and out of Georgia. Mylin was an incredible dad to get to know, and just an incredible job by Zac (Etheridge) holding us in that one and getting us to the finish line along with (Wesley) McGriff and everyone else.”

OL Connor Lew, Kennesaw Mountain (Ga.) High School

Star Rating: 3 (247Sports); 3 (Rivals)

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 280 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “One of the best centers in America out of high school. That was a hard task there to convince them that this vision here and the stability now, he was ready to come. It took us a little while but he and his family came on another visit, which they’re allowed to do, and it was awesome to get them.”

S Terrance Love, Langston Hughes (Ga.) High School

Star Rating: 4 (247Sports); 4 (Rivals)

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 195 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “Solid, solid family, man. Stephanie and Princeton, they’re an Auburn family through and through. Stayed strong with us. One of those big safeties you need in this league that can come down and be physical.”

EDGE Elijah McAllister, Vanderbilt

Star Rating: 4 (247Sports); 3 (Rivals)

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 261 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “ A two-time team captain in this conference at another school. Excited to have him. I think he’s going to bring some maturity to that side of the ball, some leadership for these young guys who I think are incredibly talented, like Brenton Williams who we got also, another edge guy.”

OT Izavion Miller, Southwest Mississippi (JUCO)

Star Rating: 3 (247Sports); 3 (Rivals)

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 320 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “You’re going to love this kid. He brings joy around him. Jake (Thronton) and Joe did an incredible job of winning that battle and recruiting him against other SEC programs. He’s a guy that we need to play right away. We’re excited to have him too.”

DL Darron Reed, Carver (Ga.) High School

Star Rating: 4 (247Sports); 3 (Rivals)

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 270 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “Man, I think this guy's going to be a heck of a player. Loved -- one of my favorite home visits there. Just being there in that home -- I don't want to hurt anybody's feelings, but that may be the best meal we've had. Huh, Zac? I don't know what was in that gravy but it was pretty special. It was a good meal. I've got to get back on my diet after this recruiting. I really love that kid, and he loves Auburn.”

S Sylvester Smith, Munford High School

Star Rating: 4 (247Sports); 4 (Rivals)

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 195 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “Another DB that McGriff already had a relationship with, and once he got him on campus we were able to turn his attention to Auburn away from another league school.”

WR Daquayvious Sorey, Chipley (Fla.) High School

Star Rating: 3 (247Sports); 3 (Rivals)

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 190 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “What a big-time — I think has a chance to be a big-time receiver. Long, and athletic. And hopefully get in our system and develop.”

OL Clay Wedin, Carrollwood Day (Fla.) School

Star Rating: 4 (247Sports); 4 (Rivals)

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 295 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “Another one of those in the Connor Lew mold that’s going to be an Auburn man and I think in time play a lot of football for us. Excited to get those high school offensive linemen.”

EDGE Brenton Williams, Opelika High School

Star Rating: 3 (247Sports); 3 (Rivals)

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 245 pounds

What Hugh Freeze said: “Some of these edge guys I hope grow into being like four-I’s also in time. But I just love their dynamic ability.”