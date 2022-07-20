Running it back, rivalry games and moms and dads: Day 3 at the SEC Media Days

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart made it clear.

“We didn't build this program on hoping for one-year-wonders, or hoping for one opportunity,” the Georgia head coach said. “We built the program to be sustained. … This program was built to be here for a long time.”

Smart, whose Georgia team is coming off its first national championship in 41 years, doesn’t want his program to have to wait another 41 for the next. The topic of running it back was one of the most prevalent parts of Smart’s time at the lectern at SEC Media Days on Thursday.

The coach isn’t concerned in the slightest with complacency, he said, but it’s more so about replacing the experience his Bulldogs lost in the offseason.

“We had 15 players that have now gone to NFL camps or draft picks,” Smart said. “They're gone. We have some returning players, but they're hungry as ever.

“We have plenty of talent. What we lack right now is experience. That's our job as coaches, to put those guys in a position to be successful and react in a calm manner and have the experience they need to play well against Oregon.”

Time management and conditioning were two things Smart said he learned from last seasons run that can help the Bulldogs as they prepare for another title run, but he said that the biggest part of both those aspects came from his players.

“Our players bought into it,” Smart said. “You can't go in a room and say, Hey, guys, we're going to run extra after practice, and they're going to feel good about it. They got to believe it. So we had a small group that felt like that was important, and they did it. That was probably the one thing pushing the guys at the end of the year more than we usually do.”

Pittman, Smart talk rivalry

Rivalry games were a subject for multiple coaches Wednesday, as Arkansas’ Sam Pittman talked about Oklahoma and Texas, and Smart shared some opinions about Georgia’s game against Florida in Jacksonville.

Pittman gave a one-word “yes” answer when asked if he wanted Oklahoma and Texas to be Arkansas’ permanent rivals once they enter the SEC.

“It was fun playing Texas last year,” Pittman said. “Obviously, it was one year, we had a nice game against them, and those things. … Oklahoma would be another rival that would be pretty cool, to be honest with you. If we could play Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, that would be really neat. I'm not the schedule maker. I'm just a football coach. But to answer your question, that would be a really cool deal.”

Smart said that, if he had it his way, “The World’s Largest Cocktail Party” between the Bulldogs and Gators would move from Jacksonville to on-campus locations.

“It’s not an advantage for anybody,” Smart said during an SEC Network appearance. “You look at the history of it, the one with the better team and the better players usually wins that game.”

Stoops, Napier talk importance of parents

Both Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and first-year Florida coach Billy Napier spoke on a multitude of topics at the podium, but both acknowledged the importance of their parents — their mother and father, respectively — during their Q&As.

Asked about nearing Bear Bryant’s win record at Kentucky with one more win, Stoops said now wasn’t the time to reflect on that, but the first thing that came to his mind was his mother, Evelyn Stoops.

“I want her to be there,” Stoops said. “For her to have two sons that have the all-time wins at Power Five programs, with Bob [Stoops] at Oklahoma, myself as Kentucky, that's really the only focus I have, is on my mother to be able to be there and share in that moment.”

A North Georgia native, Napier was asked about his father, Bill Napier, who coached high school sports in North Georgia. Bill died in 2017, four years after being diagnosed with ALS.

“Dad showed I think sometimes when adversity strikes,” Billy said, “you can choose character or you can choose to compromise, right? Dad did an unbelievable job. Every day he chose character. He relied on his foundation, which was his faith. He was a great example to a lot of people. Even to this day, it's impacting me and a lot of other people, too.”