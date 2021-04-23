Ryan Wochomurka named Auburn head swimming and diving coach

“My family and I are honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as the head coach at Auburn University,” Wochomurka said. “I am very thankful to Mr. Allen Greene, President Gogue, the Board of Trustees, and our proud alumni for the opportunity to lead our Auburn men and women in the pool.

“It is hard to truly encapsulate into words the impact that Auburn Swimming and Diving has had on my life, and we will strive tirelessly to the very best of our ability to provide the same incredible Auburn experience to our current student-athletes that has shaped the lives of so many that have come before. The rich history and tradition of this program is second to none, and we have an incredible opportunity to stand on the shoulders of giants as we look to the future. ‘I believe in Auburn and love it.’ WAR EAGLE!”

In 2020-21, Wochomurka and his staff enjoyed one of the most successful seasons in Houston Swimming and Diving history. The women would sit atop The American at the conclusion of the season, capturing their fifth consecutive league title and scoring the most points by a women's team in championship history. Under the tutelage of Wochomurka and his staff, Mykenzie Leehy and Ioanna Sacha were named Co-AAC Swimmers of the year, Laura Garcia-Marin earned Freshman of the year honors, and Wochomurka earned his fifth consecutive AAC Women's Coach of the Year award.