Ryan Wochomurka named Auburn head swimming and diving coach

Former Auburn All-American Ryan Wochomurka (WAH-kuh-MUR-kah) has been named the Auburn head swimming and diving coach, Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Friday. A 21-time All-American at Auburn from 2002-05 and member of three national championship teams with the Tigers, Wochomurka spent the previous six seasons as head coach at the University of Houston where he led the Cougars to five straight women’s American Athletic Conference Championships.
“We are thrilled to announce Ryan Wochomurka as the new leader of our swimming and diving program,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. “Ryan’s proven to be an effective communicator and relationship builder, resulting in exceptional recruiting and the development of championship teams as the head coach at the University of Houston. In addition, his achievements as a 21-time All-American and three-time national champion swimmer at Auburn, and the respect he’s earned within the collegiate swimming community, uniquely qualified this Auburn man to lead his alma mater. We’re delighted to welcome Ryan, Leigh, Hayes and Hallie back to the Plains.”
Under the direction of Wochomurka, not only did the Houston women win five straight conference championships, but the program earned numerous All-Conference honors, broke countless program records in the pool and performed well academically with several student-athletes named to the CSCAA Scholar All-American Team. Wochomurka was the AAC Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year every year from 2017 to 2021.
“My family and I are honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as the head coach at Auburn University,” Wochomurka said. “I am very thankful to Mr. Allen Greene, President Gogue, the Board of Trustees, and our proud alumni for the opportunity to lead our Auburn men and women in the pool.
“It is hard to truly encapsulate into words the impact that Auburn Swimming and Diving has had on my life, and we will strive tirelessly to the very best of our ability to provide the same incredible Auburn experience to our current student-athletes that has shaped the lives of so many that have come before. The rich history and tradition of this program is second to none, and we have an incredible opportunity to stand on the shoulders of giants as we look to the future. ‘I believe in Auburn and love it.’ WAR EAGLE!”
In 2020-21, Wochomurka and his staff enjoyed one of the most successful seasons in Houston Swimming and Diving history. The women would sit atop The American at the conclusion of the season, capturing their fifth consecutive league title and scoring the most points by a women's team in championship history. Under the tutelage of Wochomurka and his staff, Mykenzie Leehy and Ioanna Sacha were named Co-AAC Swimmers of the year, Laura Garcia-Marin earned Freshman of the year honors, and Wochomurka earned his fifth consecutive AAC Women's Coach of the Year award.
The success did not stop there for the Cougars as Houston sent three Cougars to the NCAA Championships, including a diver for the first time since 2015. The Cougars solidified themselves as a powerhouse at the NCAA Women’s Championships, scoring the program’s most points at the meet since 2011 and earning the highest finish of any non-major conference team in attendance.
The 2019-20 season ended early because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Houston left no doubt that it was the team to beat in The American, capturing 17 individual championships in its home pool and accumulating the second-most points by a women’s team in AAC Championships history. The Cougars swept the relays for the second straight year and added a sweep of the diving events to its resume.
Prior to becoming the head coach at Houston, Wochomurka spent eight seasons on staff at the University of Louisville. Ahead of the 2014-15 season, he was promoted to associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the men’s team. During his time there, Louisville won two men’s championships and three women’s championships in the Big East Conference and swept the men’s and women’s American Athletic Conference titles in 2014.
Under Wochomurka’s leadership, the Cardinals also experienced tremendous success on a national level. The women’s program finished sixth at the 2015 NCAA Championships, a school record, and Kelsi Worrell won national championships in both the 100- and 200-yard butterfly events. It was the fourth-straight top-25 finish for the women.
On the men’s side, Louisville placed in the top 25 every year from 2010-2015, including top-15 finishes in 2012, 2014 and 2015. With Wochomurka in his corner, Louisville's Carlos Almeida was the NCAA champion in the 200-yard breaststroke in 2012, while Joao De Lucca won NCAA titles in the 200-yard freestyle in 2013 and both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle in 2014.
An accomplished swimmer in his own right, Wochomurka was a 21-time All-American during his collegiate career at Auburn University and was part of three NCAA national championship teams. Individually, Wochomurka won NCAA titles in both the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays and captured eight Southeastern Conference championships.
In addition to his success at Auburn, Wochomurka represented the United States at the 2003 FINA World Championships, where he was a silver medalist in the 4x100 free relay. He was also a 2004 Olympic Trials finalist and a two-time FINA World Cup Silver Medalist.
Wochomurka and his wife, Leigh, have a son, Hayes, and a daughter, Hallie.