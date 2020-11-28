Same song and dance: Auburn can’t keep up in another rivalry road loss

TUSCALOOSA — It was the same song and dance.
“Dixieland Delight” blared out over Bryant-Denny Stadium, with the Crimson Tide rolling.
Auburn suffered through every note again.
It’s become an all too familiar sound for Auburn, on Saturday suffering its fifth straight loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Auburn got blown out. The 29-point margin was the second-worst margin of defeat suffered by Auburn under Gus Malzahn. Auburn was down 42-6 in the fourth when the Alabama fans danced into the night, and shouted their expletives to their favorite tune.
It felt a lot like Auburn’s 52-21 loss to Alabama the last time here in 2018.
And it felt a lot like Auburn’s 27-6 loss at Georgia earlier this season in Athens, Ga. And like the 27-10 loss there in 2018. Auburn hasn’t won at rival Georgia since 2005, having lost seven straight games in Athens.
Auburn has lost 10 straight at LSU, where the program hasn’t won since 1999.
In college football’s arms race, Auburn’s been out-gunned by its rivals in recent years. By the end of the night Saturday, when the fans switched songs and belted out “Rammer Jammer,” it seemed for all the world like the Tigers just didn’t have the firepower they need to be able to go on the road and win the big rivalry game where their rivals are at their best.
Support Local Journalism
“The fact that this is the Iron Bowl and it was lost like this, it hurts a lot,” sophomore linebacker Owen Pappoe said. He went on to say that even though it hurts, he and his teammates will be flipping the page to try to get ready for their next opponent. They’ll be moving onward.
Onward — and upward — is where Auburn will have to go to get to where it can win games like Saturday night’s.
The Tigers never seemed to be in contention after the opening moments. Squaring off against Alabama on its home turf, Auburn got an up-close look at how far it needs to go to close the gap.
Auburn’s won topsy turvy Iron Bowls in recent memory in the magical air around Jordan-Hare Stadium, but it’s lost its last three games in Tuscaloosa by 18 points or more. It hasn’t been the same series here.
Auburn’s worst loss under Malzahn by margin of victory was that 52-21 loss to Alabama in 2018, coming by way of a 31-point margin of defeat. Saturday’s loss was the second-worst.
“They’re a very, very talented team. We knew that, but still we came in here with the mindset that we wanted to win the game,” Malzahn said, shaking his head in the moments after the defeat.
“But to beat a team like that on the road, you’ve got to make plays. We didn’t do that. We didn’t play our best.”
As that music trumpeted over Tuscaloosa, it’d seem like it’d take nothing less than Auburn’s best to win here again.
And that’s if Auburn’s best is even good enough.
Saturday night, it looked like Auburn had a long way to go to turn down the sound.
