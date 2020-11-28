Same song and dance: Auburn can’t keep up in another rivalry road loss

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The fact that this is the Iron Bowl and it was lost like this, it hurts a lot,” sophomore linebacker Owen Pappoe said. He went on to say that even though it hurts, he and his teammates will be flipping the page to try to get ready for their next opponent. They’ll be moving onward.

Onward — and upward — is where Auburn will have to go to get to where it can win games like Saturday night’s.

The Tigers never seemed to be in contention after the opening moments. Squaring off against Alabama on its home turf, Auburn got an up-close look at how far it needs to go to close the gap.

Auburn’s won topsy turvy Iron Bowls in recent memory in the magical air around Jordan-Hare Stadium, but it’s lost its last three games in Tuscaloosa by 18 points or more. It hasn’t been the same series here.

Auburn’s worst loss under Malzahn by margin of victory was that 52-21 loss to Alabama in 2018, coming by way of a 31-point margin of defeat. Saturday’s loss was the second-worst.

“They’re a very, very talented team. We knew that, but still we came in here with the mindset that we wanted to win the game,” Malzahn said, shaking his head in the moments after the defeat.