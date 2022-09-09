San Jose State full of familiarity for Bryan Harsin

When San Jose State takes the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, it’ll be a brand-new foe for every player on Auburn’s current squad.

It’ll be the third matchup all-time between the Tigers and Spartans, with the first two, both of which were Auburn wins, coming in the mid-2010s on the Plains. During the latest installment, a 35-21 win for the Tigers in 2015, most of this year’s Auburn players were still in high school

San Jose State is old hat for Auburn’s head coach, however. During his time at Boise State, Bryan Harsin squared off with the Spartans on more than one occasion, compiling a 3-1 record against them as a head coach.

“(I) know this team well,” Harsin said Monday. “Coach (Brent) Brennan does a great job getting his guys prepared. They do a really good job of gameplanning. That’s one thing. And they’re always physical and their guys play hard. So no doubt about it, that’s exactly what we’ll get.”

While Harsin has been afforded four looks at San Jose State as a head coach, he’s seen them often in his coaching career. All-time, he’s faced the program 14 times as a coach, going all the way back to 2001 when he was a graduate assistant at Boise State.

Harin is nearly as familiar with Brennan as he is with the Spartans. The two have only squared off twice as head coaches, splitting two games in the past three seasons, but they’ve been on staffs that have faced off 10 times in their coaching careers, spanning four schools between Boise State, San Jose State, Oregon State and Texas.

“We’ve always been friends, stayed in touch, connected when we were both assistants on the road recruiting and that kind of stuff, and then obviously when we were both in our head-coaching roles when he was at Boise and I was here,” Brennan said this week.

The last time Harsin and Brennan squared off went in the latter’s favor, a 34-20 win for the Spartans in Harsin’s final year at Boise State.

Saturday’s contest is expected to shake out in Harsin’s favor, as the Tigers open as a 23.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider. The Spartans are also coming off a narrow Week 1 victory against Portland State that saw them mount a late comeback.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro landed San Jose State the win, scoring the game-winning touchdown as time expired. He scored all of the Spartans’ three touchdowns while also passing for 239 yards.

Saturday won’t be Harsin’s first look at Cordeiro either, as the graduate transfer from Hawaii squared off with Harsin’s Boise State teams three times between 2019 and 2020.

“He’s very athletic,” Harsin said. “He’s smart, tough. I’ve seen him play, and he’s really elusive. So you’ve got to be in great position and be able to make those plays in the open field.”