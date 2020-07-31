Sankey: 10-game schedule gives SEC ‘best opportunity’ to play

The SEC’s football season overhaul and new conference-only schedule gives league members their “best opportunity” to salvage football this fall, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday when the league announced its newest effort to get games played this semester.

The NBA and WNBA are playing in virus bubbles in Florida now, while MLB has seen games delayed after an outbreak among the Miami Marlins. While a college football bubble doesn’t seem feasible for amateur student-athletes, the new conference-only football schedule gives the SEC full control of the season and the power to delay games or move sites however needed to get games in.

Flexibility was at the center of the SEC’s decision to limit competition to conference-only games in the new plan, the conference said in its announcement on Thursday, after that plan was approved by conference presidents then handed to athletics directors for them to finalize the new schedule at a later date.

The move calls off important rivalry games like Georgia-Georgia Tech and Florida-Florida State for the year, but in the league’s thinking, it gives the conference its best opportunity to read and react to how the virus is affecting teams and the country around them day to day.