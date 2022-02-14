Scott-Grayson’s double-double not enough as No. 17 Florida pulls away

Another one got away from the Tigers.

The Auburn women’s basketball team battled back and forth with nationally ranked Florida for three quarters on Monday, going toe-to-toe through what was a five-point game going into the fourth, but the No. 17 Gators raced away in the final period for a 83-77 win.

It’s a familiar story for the Tigers in their first year rebuilding under new coach Johnnie Harris: Flashes of promise, several strong runs, then the tank seeming to empty in the late stages.

Honesty Scott-Grayson led Auburn with a double-double, scoring a team-high 21 points and pulling down a team-high 13 rebounds. Aicha Coulibaly added another 15 points.

But by the end, Florida had won its ninth game in its last 10.

Florida escaped Auburn 68-63 earlier this season for another, similar story, for a game that was tied inside the final minute in Gainesville.

Auburn’s season has been highlighted by wins over nationally ranked Tennessee and Georgia Tech, but more often, conference play has seen the Tigers suffering through some stinging close losses.