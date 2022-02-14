Scott-Grayson’s double-double not enough as No. 17 Florida pulls away

Another one got away from the Tigers.
The Auburn women’s basketball team battled back and forth with nationally ranked Florida for three quarters on Monday, going toe-to-toe through what was a five-point game going into the fourth, but the No. 17 Gators raced away in the final period for a 83-77 win.
It’s a familiar story for the Tigers in their first year rebuilding under new coach Johnnie Harris: Flashes of promise, several strong runs, then the tank seeming to empty in the late stages.
Honesty Scott-Grayson led Auburn with a double-double, scoring a team-high 21 points and pulling down a team-high 13 rebounds. Aicha Coulibaly added another 15 points.
But by the end, Florida had won its ninth game in its last 10.
Florida escaped Auburn 68-63 earlier this season for another, similar story, for a game that was tied inside the final minute in Gainesville.
Auburn’s season has been highlighted by wins over nationally ranked Tennessee and Georgia Tech, but more often, conference play has seen the Tigers suffering through some stinging close losses.
Florida led Monday’s game 36-33 at halftime. Amoura Graves made a buzzer-beating layup for Auburn at the end of the third quarter to make it 60-55 going into the fourth. But Florida opened the final frame on an 11-2 run to take control.
Scott-Grayson cut the Florida lead to four at 78-74 with two free throws with 19.4 seconds left, but Florida hit free throws down the stretch to finish off the game.
Annie Hughes hit a 3-pointer to make it 80-77 with less than 10 seconds to go, but Florida hit a free throw then got an offensive rebound on the second free throw to seal the game.
Auburn’s loss to Florida followed a narrow two-point loss to Arkansas on the road last Thursday and a five-point loss to Mississippi State at home Feb. 3.
Auburn continues its season Thursday playing the nation’s top team, as the Tigers travel to play at No. 1 South Carolina. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Thursday and the game is scheduled to be televised on SEC Network.
Think pink
Auburn wore pink uniforms on Monday in order to raise awareness for cancer detection methods and raise money for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
In the annual Play4Kay Pink Game, Harris pledged to donate $2 to the foundation for every student that came to the game, while assistant coach Bob Starkey pledged to donate another $1 for every student.
Before the game, Harris posted a message to social media in support of Georgia Tech assistant coach Tasha Butts, who announced in December that she had been diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer.