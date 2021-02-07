Scott-Grayson’s scoring not enough as Missouri downs Auburn

Honesty Scott-Grayson clawed her way to 30 points as she tried to keep Auburn in it, but high-scoring Missouri handed the Auburn women’s basketball team another loss 85-75 on Sunday in Auburn Arena.
Scott-Grayson’s tally marked a career-high. Missouri came to the Plains shooting sharp, hitting nine of the team’s first 11 shots from the field and scoring 31 first-quarter points, but Scott-Grayson’s 20 first-half points helped make it a one-possession game at 45-42 at the half.
Missouri went off again in the third quarter, though, opening the second half on a 11-2 run to take control of the game again — and to send Auburn down to 0-10 in SEC play.
“I thought we played hard, but our defense wasn’t there,” Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. “You can’t give up 85 points.”
Williams-Flournoy pointed to that third-quarter run as a difference-maker for Missouri.
Five visitors scored in double figures, led by Ladazhia Williams’ 19 points, while former Auburn player Lauren Hansen added another nine points for Missouri on three 3-pointers.
Auburn’s Unique Thompson added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
With her consistent play and Scott-Grayson going off, Williams-Flournoy figured Auburn had enough offense to win Sunday’s game — but not enough defense.
“You could tell right from the jump. She hit her first 3. She came out ready to go,” Williams-Flournoy said of Scott-Grayson. “We just needed a few more people — not really offensively — I mean I don’t think this was a game where we were questioning our offense. It was our defense that needed to be better.”
Missouri moved to 7-7 on the season and 3-6 in the SEC. Auburn fell to 5-13 and 0-10, with its losing streak growing to 11 games.
Auburn next moves into a rivalry stretch playing at Georgia on Feb. 11 then hosting Alabama on Feb. 14.
Thompson moves closer
Thompson’s rebounds gives her 1,091 in her career, now 27 shy of Becky Jackson’s school career rebounds record at Auburn.
Jackson recorded 1,118 rebounds in her career at Auburn in the early 1980’s. Thompson is second on the list, moving closer to the top mark.
Thompson on Sunday put together her 12th double-double of the season and the 54th of her career.