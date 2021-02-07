Scott-Grayson’s scoring not enough as Missouri downs Auburn

Honesty Scott-Grayson clawed her way to 30 points as she tried to keep Auburn in it, but high-scoring Missouri handed the Auburn women’s basketball team another loss 85-75 on Sunday in Auburn Arena.

Scott-Grayson’s tally marked a career-high. Missouri came to the Plains shooting sharp, hitting nine of the team’s first 11 shots from the field and scoring 31 first-quarter points, but Scott-Grayson’s 20 first-half points helped make it a one-possession game at 45-42 at the half.

Missouri went off again in the third quarter, though, opening the second half on a 11-2 run to take control of the game again — and to send Auburn down to 0-10 in SEC play.

“I thought we played hard, but our defense wasn’t there,” Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. “You can’t give up 85 points.”

Williams-Flournoy pointed to that third-quarter run as a difference-maker for Missouri.

Five visitors scored in double figures, led by Ladazhia Williams’ 19 points, while former Auburn player Lauren Hansen added another nine points for Missouri on three 3-pointers.

Auburn’s Unique Thompson added 14 points and 13 rebounds.