 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Scott-Grayson scores career-high 31, Auburn tops North Carolina A&T

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn women's basketball vs Tuskegee

Auburn’s Honesty Scott-Grayson (23) takes the ball up the court in the second half of Auburn vs Tuskegee on Thursday, Nov. 3, in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks,

Honesty Scott-Grayson went off for 31 points and the Auburn women’s basketball team topped North Carolina A&T 79-63 on Thursday night in Neville Arena.

Scott-Grayson had 16 points by halftime. Her 31 marked a career-high. The Tigers cruised, winning their fifth straight and moving to 7-2 on the season.

Auburn led 33-22 at the half. Auburn exploded out of the halftime gates and led by as many as 29 in the third at 55-26.

Freshman Sydney Shaw scored 14 points while dishing out five assists. Romi Levy, back from knee injury this season, added 13 points and four rebounds.

Kharyssa Richardson returned to play for the first time since suffering an injury in Las Vegas, and she finished with a team-high six rebounds.

Two games now stand between the Tigers and the start of SEC play. Auburn next plays Samford at home on Sunday before the team’s non-conference finale against North Florida on Dec. 20.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert