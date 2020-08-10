Season on a brink: Move-ins begin at Auburn as Tigers keep preparing

Families wrapped in masks will bring their students and their belongings to campus by the carload today as move-ins begin in earnest at Auburn University, with the school requiring face coverings and social distancing at all times before an upside-down start to the fall semester in one week on Aug. 17.

Meanwhile, Auburn football continues its operation in silence, curious to see how an influx of thousands of students will affect an otherwise small Alabama town during life with the coronavirus — and waiting for developments daily as fall football seemingly hangs on a precarious ledge.

Sports Illustrated reported Sunday evening that the Big Ten Conference is moving toward a decision to cancel fall football, which would surely send a ripple down to the Loveliest Village on the Plains.

The SEC’s last-ditch, 10-game plan to play is set to open Sept. 26, more than a month after the first day of school at places like Auburn.

Incidentally, Aug. 17 is also the first day of football practice for teams on the SEC’s newly adjusted schedule set last week.

Until then, Auburn and its fellow SEC teams are allowed to conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meeting and walkthroughs, while helmets and pads hang up idle for another seven days.