Season on a brink: Move-ins begin at Auburn as Tigers keep preparing

Families wrapped in masks will bring their students and their belongings to campus by the carload today as move-ins begin in earnest at Auburn University, with the school requiring face coverings and social distancing at all times before an upside-down start to the fall semester in one week on Aug. 17.
Meanwhile, Auburn football continues its operation in silence, curious to see how an influx of thousands of students will affect an otherwise small Alabama town during life with the coronavirus — and waiting for developments daily as fall football seemingly hangs on a precarious ledge.
Sports Illustrated reported Sunday evening that the Big Ten Conference is moving toward a decision to cancel fall football, which would surely send a ripple down to the Loveliest Village on the Plains.
The SEC’s last-ditch, 10-game plan to play is set to open Sept. 26, more than a month after the first day of school at places like Auburn.
Incidentally, Aug. 17 is also the first day of football practice for teams on the SEC’s newly adjusted schedule set last week.
Until then, Auburn and its fellow SEC teams are allowed to conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meeting and walkthroughs, while helmets and pads hang up idle for another seven days.
Yes — Until then, Auburn is mostly watching, waiting and hoping.
The Mid-American Conference over the weekend marked the first Division I FBS conference to pack in plans to play until the spring, postponing sports through the fall. Postponements had already rocked the lower levels of college sports, with Auburn’s closest college football neighbor, Tuskegee University, canceling for the fall back in early July. Now the NCAA has canceled fall championship events for all of Division II and Division III, while instructing Division I decision-makers to make a call by Aug. 21.
The hope is that with more money to make and more money to spend, the powerhouses at Auburn’s level can run top-of-the-line testing multiple times a week and play to earn rich TV rights.
The SEC last Friday detailed updated medical protocols which included a call to test football athletes at least twice weekly during the season — something many athletics departments couldn’t afford, but the elite ones can.
That’s the thread fall football hangs on today as move-ins start at Auburn. Under the current plan, the Tigers will be allowed 25 practices before the opening game with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time. A five-day acclimation period would be required, with two days of practice in helmets only followed by two days in shells before full pads.
That’s only, though, if the plan survive this week — seemingly critical across campus, from the dorms to the practice field.
