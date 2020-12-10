SEC agrees to 10-year television rights deal with ESPN

ESPN and the Southeastern Conference have reached a new 10-year agreement beginning in 2024-25 which will add up to 15 premier football games in addition to approximately eight marquee men’s basketball matchups each year across ESPN or ABC, the network announced Thursday.
According to the deal, every SEC football and men’s basketball game will now be carried on an ESPN network — including ABC — solidifying ESPN as the exclusive rights holder of the SEC and resulting in enhanced programming flexibility across both sports.
The new agreement will be co-terminus with the separate, existing 20-year agreement between ESPN and the SEC that also runs through 2033-34 and sees ESPN carry more than 1,950 SEC games each year across the conference’s 21 sports on ESPN networks and SEC Network.
“Our agreement with ESPN will greatly enhance our ability to support our student-athletes in the years ahead and to further enrich the game day experience for SEC fans around the world,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “One of our primary goals was to improve the television scheduling process in ways that will benefit our students, coaches, alumni and fans … by working in collaboration with ESPN, we were able to secure an agreement that includes more lead time for many game time announcements and in many ways modernizes the college football scheduling process.”
Beginning in 2024, ABC will air an SEC-controlled football game each week — including a late-afternoon kickoff. Additionally, ESPN will have the ability to feature marquee SEC games on ABC’s Saturday Night Football for the first time, ensuring some of the biggest games in the conference each year are featured in primetime.
The changes also mean the conference’s top matchup each week will no longer be locked into the late afternoon window as was tradition under the conference’s contract with CBS. Instead, ESPN will have flexibility to position such games in the window and on the network that best maximizes exposure.
ESPN’s coverage of SEC football will conclude each season with the SEC Championship Game, which will now air on ABC in the late afternoon.
“This new agreement was born from a strong foundation which began almost 25 years ago and now reflects a shared vision of the future with the SEC, commissioner Sankey and their member institutions,” said ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro in a statement. “With all the conference’s games under the ESPN umbrella and adding ABC and ESPN+ to our distribution channels, ESPN will have complete scheduling flexibility, resulting in maximum exposure and adding significant benefits for SEC schools and fans.”
The conference’s deal with ESPN also includes changes that will occur next season.
ESPN+ will have the right to stream one non-conference football game and two non-conference men’s basketball games per SEC school each season. In total, ESPN+ will carry up to 14 non-conference football games and up to 20 non-conference men’s basketball games annually.
With the addition of approximately eight high-profile games per year starting in the 2024-25 season, every SEC men’s basketball game will air across ESPN networks, including the right to put SEC basketball games on ABC.
According to Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand and Michael Smith, the SEC’s deal with ESPN will earn the conference in the low $300 million range annually on top of their previous arrangement with the network. The SEC’s previous contract with CBS, which expires in 2023, netted the conference $55 million per year.
