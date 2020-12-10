SEC agrees to 10-year television rights deal with ESPN

ESPN and the Southeastern Conference have reached a new 10-year agreement beginning in 2024-25 which will add up to 15 premier football games in addition to approximately eight marquee men’s basketball matchups each year across ESPN or ABC, the network announced Thursday.

According to the deal, every SEC football and men’s basketball game will now be carried on an ESPN network — including ABC — solidifying ESPN as the exclusive rights holder of the SEC and resulting in enhanced programming flexibility across both sports.

The new agreement will be co-terminus with the separate, existing 20-year agreement between ESPN and the SEC that also runs through 2033-34 and sees ESPN carry more than 1,950 SEC games each year across the conference’s 21 sports on ESPN networks and SEC Network.