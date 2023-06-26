The Southeastern Conference slate is officially set for Auburn men's basketball's 2023-24 season.

The SEC announced every team’s conference opponents Monday for the upcoming season — including Auburn’s — with dates, tip-off times and TV networks to be announced.

Auburn's 2023-24 SEC Opponents Home: Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina, Texas A&M Away: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee Home and Away: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt

Auburn will most notably host Kentucky this season, a return to a marquee matchup that's seen the Wildcats on the Plains now six of the past seven seasons.

The Tigers and Wildcats have squared off 14 times in the Bruce Pearl era, and Auburn has won four of the past seven matchups.

Among the five teams they'll play twice, the Tigers will see Mississippi State and Vanderbilt as its rotating opponents, hosting both programs and making respective trips to Starkville and Nashville. They'll also play Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss twice in its permanently scheduled home-and-homes.

The SEC plays an 18-game men’s basketball conference schedule, a format which was approved in 2015. Under the format, each member school plays five teams twice and eight teams once. Of those twice-played teams, two are scheduled on a rotating basis while the three others are permanent opponents.

Of their remaining games, the Tigers are set to host LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M. They'll also make trips to Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee.

A trip to Fayetteville will be Auburn's first since the 2021-22 season, in which the Razorbacks toppled a Jabari Smith-led Tiger squad that was ranked No. 1 in the country in an 80-76 overtime thriller. Auburn will also make a trip to Knoxville for the third-consecutive season.

As it stands, Auburn now has at least 24 games scheduled for its upcoming season based on this announcement and multiple reports.

The Tigers are slated to host Penn and USC, as well as travel to Atlanta to play Indiana and to Brooklyn to play a pair of games in the Legends Classic. They'll start the season playing Baylor in a neutral site game Nov. 7 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.