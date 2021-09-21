 Skip to main content
SEC announces Auburn's 2022 football schedule
SEC announces Auburn's 2022 football schedule

Auburn vs Penn State (copy)

Auburn players huddle together prior to kickoff between the Tigers and Penn State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.

 TODD VAN EMST/AU ATHLETICS

The 2021 football season has just gotten underway for the Auburn Tigers, but on Tuesday they learned where they’ll be headed this time next year.

The SEC released the 2022 schedules for its 14 teams on Tuesday. Auburn will start SEC play with home games against Missouri and LSU followed by road games against Georgia and Ole Miss.

Following a bye week, the Tigers host Arkansas, travel to Mississippi State then host Texas A&M before a non-conference game against Western Kentucky.

The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill joins Justin Lee from the airport on the way from State College to talk about Auburn's loss to Penn State and what's next.

The Tigers end the regular season at Alabama in the Iron Bowl. The SEC Championship Game will be held the following week.

As for out-of-conference play, Auburn opens the 2022 season against Mercer on Sept. 3 then host San Jose State on Sept. 10 and Penn State on Sept. 17. The Tigers only other non-conference game is against Western Kentucky at home on Nov. 19.

Auburn’s five consecutive home games to start the year will mark the first time that’s happened since 2016. The Tigers went 3-2 in those games.

The Tigers’ full schedule is as follows:

2022 Schedule

Sept. 3 vs. Mercer

Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State

Sept. 17 vs. Penn State

Sept. 24 vs. Missouri*

Oct. 1 vs. LSU*

Oct. 8 at Georgia*

Oct. 15 at Ole Miss*

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 vs. Arkansas*

Nov. 5 at Mississippi State*

Nov. 12 vs. Texas A&M*

Nov. 19 vs. Western Kentucky

Nov. 26 at Alabama*

Dec. 3 SEC Championship Game (Atlanta, Ga.)

* Conference Game

