SEC announces conference opponents for Auburn men's basketball

Auburn men's basketball's conference opponents are set for the 2022-23 season.

On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference announced every team's conference opponents for the upcoming season — including Auburn's — with dates, tip-off times and TV networks to be announced.

This year's conference slate will see the Tigers square off with Tennessee and Texas A&M twice, and play Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss in permanently scheduled home-and-home.

Auburn will also see Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State and Missouri at Neville Arena, and it'll hit the road for single games against Kentucky, Louisiana State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Auburn's 2022-23 SEC Opponents Home Only: Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State, Missouri Away Only: Kentucky, Louisiana State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt Home and Away: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M

The SEC plays an 18-game men's basketball conference schedule, a format which was approved in 2015. Under the format, each member school plays five teams twice and eight teams once. Of those twice-played teams, two are scheduled on a rotating basis while the three others are permanent opponents.

Last season, the Tigers went 7-2 against the five opponents they'll see more than once in 2022-23. Their two losses were a 67-62 defeat at Tennessee in late February and an 67-62 loss to Texas A&M in the opening round of the SEC Tournament in Tampa.

Auburn's single-game home matchups against Arkansas and Florida both present interesting dynamics.

The latter contest will see the return of former Auburn assistant and first-year Florida head coach Todd Golden to the Plains. Golden, who was an assistant on Bruce Pearl's Auburn staff from 2014-16, left to serve as an assistant on San Francisco's staff before eventually becoming the program's head coach in 2019.

The former contest will be a rematch with an Arkansas team that took down the Tigers in Fayetteville last season after Auburn received its first No. 1 ranking in program history.

The 80-76 overtime loss was Auburn's first in conference last season. And while the Tigers will surely be looking for revenge at Neville Arena, they'll be doing so against an Arkansas squad that had the second-best signing class of 2022 according to 247Sports. Eric Musselman's program signed three five-stars and brought in five Division I players from the transfer portal.

With the conference opponent announcement, Auburn now has 27 games scheduled for the 2022-23 campaign, with nonconference games against George Mason, West Virginia, Southern California and Washington slated, among others.

Auburn won its third SEC championship since 2017 a year ago, and its first outright regular-season title since 1999 with a 15-3 record in SEC play.

