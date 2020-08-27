SEC shifts to eight-game seasons for soccer, volleyball

The Auburn soccer and volleyball teams plan to compete in eight-game, SEC-only schedules this fall with the hope of also resuming play in the spring to compete for NCAA championships, after the SEC announced more changes for fall sports Thursday amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Cross country will also compete in fewer meets while the golf and tennis teams will only be allowed to compete with SEC teams or teams from Auburn’s geographic footprint.
The new soccer season runs Sept. 18 to Nov. 8, and will feature eight SEC matches over eight weeks before the SEC Tournament. The shortened volleyball season runs Oct. 16 to Nov. 27, and during it Auburn volleyball will only play four opponents, facing each opponent twice in a weekend.
The NCAA previously decided to postpone fall championship events for the spring. The SEC said its member soccer and volleyball teams will gear back up in the spring to compete again after their fall seasons, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.
The moves mark another massive overhaul to the fall semester as the conference scrambles to get SEC football played and to earn its lucrative television contracts.
The SEC has vowed that athletes in all sports who elect not to play this fall due to concerns over COVID-19 will have their scholarships honored and will remain in good standing with their teams.
The SEC mandates widespread testing for all teams competing this fall.
Auburn’s new schedules have yet to be announced.
Auburn soccer will play four home games and four away games before the 14-team conference tournament now scheduled for Nov. 13-22 in Orange Beach.
“Our players have been working extremely hard both on and off the field, especially during these uncertain and trying times, and they’re thrilled about the opportunity to play meaningful games this fall,” Auburn head soccer coach Karen Hoppa said.
Auburn volleyball will theoretically spend two weekends at home and two weekends on the road, with matches against the same team on back-to-back days on those weekends.
“We are pleased that the SEC has been able to provide opportunities to compete this fall semester,” new Auburn volleyball coach Brent Crouch said. “Our student-athletes have been working hard and are eager to display the fruits of their labor against some of the best programs in the country.”
New start dates and changes from the SEC are listed below:
CROSS COUNTRY
» Season runs Sept. 11 to Oct. 23
» Seven weeks of competition
» Compete in a minimum two events (maximum of three) prior to SEC Championships
» No restrictions on opponents; must adhere to SEC Testing protocol the week leading into competition
» No more than 10 teams may compete in a single race
» Schools may not compete in consecutive weeks
SOCCER
» Season runs weekend of Sept. 18 to Nov. 8 (eight total weeks)
» Eight regular-season matches plus at least two matches at the SEC Tournament
» Regular season includes six divisional opponents and two crossover opponents (four home and four away)
» One match per week — play dates will be either Friday, Saturday or Sunday based on campus activities and television.
» Matches may move to Thursday on the fifth weekend of the season for make-up dates.
» 14-team Conference Tournament — Nov. 13-22; each team guaranteed at least two matches
VOLLEYBALL
» Season runs weekend of Oct. 16 to Nov. 27
» Six weeks of competition
» Compete against four opponents; same opponent twice in the same weekend
» Eight total matches
GOLF AND TENNIS
» Teams may compete in up to three team events
» Competition can take place no earlier than Oct. 1
» Teams are limited to events involving only SEC members or non-conference teams from the school’s geographic region
