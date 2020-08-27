SEC shifts to eight-game seasons for soccer, volleyball

The Auburn soccer and volleyball teams plan to compete in eight-game, SEC-only schedules this fall with the hope of also resuming play in the spring to compete for NCAA championships, after the SEC announced more changes for fall sports Thursday amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Cross country will also compete in fewer meets while the golf and tennis teams will only be allowed to compete with SEC teams or teams from Auburn’s geographic footprint.

The new soccer season runs Sept. 18 to Nov. 8, and will feature eight SEC matches over eight weeks before the SEC Tournament. The shortened volleyball season runs Oct. 16 to Nov. 27, and during it Auburn volleyball will only play four opponents, facing each opponent twice in a weekend.

The NCAA previously decided to postpone fall championship events for the spring. The SEC said its member soccer and volleyball teams will gear back up in the spring to compete again after their fall seasons, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.

The moves mark another massive overhaul to the fall semester as the conference scrambles to get SEC football played and to earn its lucrative television contracts.