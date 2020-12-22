SEC announces spring volleyball schedule

Auburn volleyball will return to the court on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, against Texas A&M as the Southeastern Conference announced the spring volleyball slate on Monday.

The 2020-21 SEC volleyball season began in the fall with an eight-match, conference-only schedule versus four opponents over six weeks of competition. The Tigers and first-year head coach Brent Crouch drew a tough slate that featured the reigning Co-SEC Conference Champions, Kentucky and Florida, and finished the fall with an 0-8 record.

This spring, each school will compete against eight opponents, twice in the same week on back-to-back days. Matches may be played Wednesday/Thursday, Thursday/Friday, Friday/Saturday or Saturday/Sunday. The schedule includes a week at the end of the season for any makeup matches for all schools.

The Tigers will follow up their Saturday spring season opener with its second meeting with the Aggies on Sunday, Jan. 31.

Auburn will trek to Baton Rouge, La., for its first road test of the spring at LSU on Thursday, Feb. 4 and Friday, Feb. 5. The Tigers will remain on the road to face in-state rival Alabama on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18.

The road swing ends over Saturday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, Feb. 28 as Auburn will travel to Ole Miss.