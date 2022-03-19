SEC BARS CHAMP: Auburn’s Suni Lee scores perfect 10 to win individual bars title at SEC Championship

The Olympic champion is an SEC champion.

Auburn’s Suni Lee scored a perfect 10 on bars at the SEC Championship meet on Saturday night to win the event title and cap a bounce-back effort for the Tigers in Birmingham.

Lee’s 10 was only the second 10 ever scored on bars at the SEC Championship by any gymnast. Auburn’s history-making star freshman has put her name in the record books again.

Lee helped lead Auburn to a program-record score on bars, after a frustrating start. Auburn finished with a 197.225 team score to finished third in the team standings at the meet.

Florida won the meet with a stellar 198.200 and Alabama got second with a 197.825.

It’s the fourth perfect 10 of Lee’s career and second on bars.

The SEC Championship is scored by four judges instead of the usual two judges seen in the regular season, giving reason why it’s harder to score a perfect 10 at the championship meet and easier for judges to find deductions with more eyes scrutinizing every gymnast.

But Lee was simply perfect.

She threw a secondary routine that did not include her signature Nabieva, but still had a 10.0 start, and Lee proved the move to be the right call by her and head coach Jeff Graba.

Her 10 came as she bounced back from a fall on beam to start the night. She also scored a strong 9.950 on floor as Auburn fought back from a dreadful start on beam to finish the night with a medal-stand finish in third in the team standings.

Florida’s Bridget Sloan recorded the first 10 on bars at the SEC Championship meet in 2015.

Despite a rocky start, Auburn scored its highest score ever at the SEC Championship meet, matching its highest-place finish ever at third, and finishing with its best placing ever in the eight-team format.

Preliminary calculation from the Balance Beam Situation online outlet projects Auburn to be paired with Florida, Kentucky and Denver in the Auburn regional. Two teams in the regional will advance to the national championship meet. With Florida flying high, Auburn will likely have to fend off Kentucky and Denver in the fight for the second spot.

