SEC commissioner Greg Sankey explains what’s next after coronavirus issues

As an avid marathon runner, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey understands the conference’s rising coronavirus cases this week stands as a stumble during the race that is the college football regular season. The goal now is to get everyone back on track toward the finish line.
Sankey spoke to the media on Wednesday during a week in which four SEC football games have been postponed and several other schools have been dealing with new coronavirus cases. He explained that the conference’s leaders understood for months that game cancellations were possible, but the key now is to make sure the players can return safely and play can resume.
“In normal times, our experience this week would be nothing short of extraordinary. This year with little being ordinary, this is certainly a week unlike any other,” Sankey said. “It's a difficult circumstance. There’s no way to paint it otherwise, but we knew that challenges would emerge for college sports. They'd emerge in the Southeastern Conference just as challenges are present across the entire society in our country.
“We will adjust. I don't have all the answers today. We also know the cadence of testing means we have to have answers to certain questions before we can provide other answers.”
Several of the conference’s coaches pointed to contact tracing policies as the reason the majority of their players are being held out. When asked if the SEC could potentially adopt the NFL’s model — in which a player who was thought to have had close contact with a positive case could “test out” of a 14-day quarantine — Sankey said that has not been discussed and the conference defers to local public health officials’ guidelines.
Scheduling was also a primary topic for Sankey as the weeks before the supposed end to the regular season are down to four.
The conference had certain bye weeks built into the schedule during which canceled games could be rescheduled, but this week’s postponements affected teams such as LSU and Missouri that already had games moved to Dec. 12, the week before the SEC Championship Game. Sankey pointed back to the changes the conference made in mid-October to reschedule six games, saying SEC leadership has repeatedly told its member programs that schedule changes could affect more than the teams directly dealing with canceled games.
Sankey also said the SEC rescheduling games and outright canceling others based on priority in regards to the divisional races is a possibility but not one the conference is considering just yet. He said he would like to see more games played before that came into consideration, all the while knowing reaching that point in the schedule would be a luxury.
Regardless, the conference has established tiebreakers for the divisional standings in the event not every SEC team plays the same number of games.
Sankey was peppered with questions about the College Football Playoff, and even though he wouldn’t delve into hypotheticals he did relay his insight on what comes next.
Sankey didn’t entertain the idea of the playoff’s semifinals being moved from Jan. 1, adding that his focus remains on Dec. 19, the date of the SEC’s title game. He explained moving the playoffs back involves a number of factors, and he added that potentially expanding the playoff to eight teams would only make the situation more difficult to manage. He also brushed off the idea of a 10-day playoff bubble, saying it would likely have to be a 24-day bubble to mitigate any potential coronavirus issues.
As for the playoff participants, Sankey didn’t say he felt a team should hit a certain number of games to be eligible, instead explaining more games give the playoff committee more data points to study. As for an SEC team such as Texas A&M potentially being left out of the conversation due to canceled games, Sankey said the conference honors the committee’s process and added he is not concerned about a team which played an SEC schedule not getting the respect it deserves.
Sankey acknowledged that conversations regarding the playoffs and teams not playing all their games are nothing new during a year in which playing football at all seemed doubtful at times.
“When we did have those conversations at the CFP level among colleagues, none of us could predict how many games would be played, and so there's a bit of acknowledgment of variance,” Sankey said. “I tend to think that guidance to the selection committee still has great meaning, and the ability to have more data points is important. The rigor of our schedule is an important consideration, and their evaluation of each team is important within that context.”
Sankey returned to a running analogy when asked about his guarded optimism in the preseason, explaining that he’s run enough marathons to know not to think about the halfway point when you’re still miles away from it. He was asked if he would have been happy during the summer if he knew the conference had completed 40 of its 70 scheduled games by Veteran’s Day, to which he said he took some satisfaction in it while stressing he was living in the now and still focused on the challenge ahead.
Sankey understands as well as anyone that this week totally derailed what was a relatively smooth football season for the SEC. Now, his chief concern is getting all the teams safely back on track toward the ultimate goal.
“I've got to focus on trying to complete a season. At some point we have to have a finish line,” Sankey said.
