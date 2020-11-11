SEC commissioner Greg Sankey explains what’s next after coronavirus issues

As for the playoff participants, Sankey didn’t say he felt a team should hit a certain number of games to be eligible, instead explaining more games give the playoff committee more data points to study. As for an SEC team such as Texas A&M potentially being left out of the conversation due to canceled games, Sankey said the conference honors the committee’s process and added he is not concerned about a team which played an SEC schedule not getting the respect it deserves.

Sankey acknowledged that conversations regarding the playoffs and teams not playing all their games are nothing new during a year in which playing football at all seemed doubtful at times.

“When we did have those conversations at the CFP level among colleagues, none of us could predict how many games would be played, and so there's a bit of acknowledgment of variance,” Sankey said. “I tend to think that guidance to the selection committee still has great meaning, and the ability to have more data points is important. The rigor of our schedule is an important consideration, and their evaluation of each team is important within that context.”