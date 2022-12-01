SEC commissioner Sankey says he looks forward to working with Freeze again

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said he spoke with new Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze on Thursday, and said he’s looking forward to working with him again as part of the conference.

Sankey spoke on a teleconference Thursday in the leadup to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

He said the phone call he shared with Freeze early on Thursday was “very positive.”

Freeze coached at Ole Miss from 2012-2016, and left the school amid scandal surrounding his personal conduct but also scandal surrounding his program’s operation within NCAA and SEC rules: Ultimately 27 of Freeze’s wins at Ole Miss were vacated over a series of recruiting violations. In April 2016, Laremy Tunsil told reporters on draft night flatly that he accepted money from an Ole Miss coach during Freeze’s time as head coach.

Sankey said he talked with Freeze in recent years, after his departure from Ole Miss.

“I look from this point forward,” Sankey said on Thursday’s teleconference. “We’re informed by people’s pasts. Hugh and I actually had an individual phone call earlier today, very positive. That’s not the first phone call he and I’ve had in the last five years.”

He also said: “I appreciated the way he responded during his press conference.” During Freeze’s introductory press conference, a state reporter in a question said Freeze was blackballed from the conference by Sankey during a stretch of time, which Freeze at the podium said he did not think was accurate.

“I respect the fact that he and I over the succeeding years since his departure from Ole Miss could have candid and honest conversation,” Sankey continued. “He’s now the head coach at Auburn University. I wished him well. There’s a lot of work to do, and he kind of brought me up to speed on some of that this morning, and I’m confident there’s been plenty of opportunities for learning over the years and look forward to working with Hugh again.”

Freeze was formally introduced as Auburn’s head coach at that press conference Tuesday morning. He is now working to build a coaching staff with the opening of the transfer portal looming Dec. 5.