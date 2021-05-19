SEC distributes $23 million in supplemental revenue to member schools including Auburn

BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern Conference announced today it has provided each member university a $23 million supplemental revenue distribution to help mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SEC athletics programs.

The SEC is using future conference revenues to provide the one-time supplement for the regular 2020-21 fiscal year distributions that will be made to SEC athletics programs.

"The extraordinary circumstances produced by the global pandemic have presented colleges and universities with an unprecedented disruption to their programs and budgets," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "This supplemental revenue distribution will help ensure each SEC member will continue to provide high levels of support to its student-athletes."

This one-time supplemental distribution of revenue is designed to help offset a portion of lost revenue that each campus experienced while operating in the COVID-19 environment. Revenue shortfalls varied across SEC members but averaged approximately $45 million per SEC athletics program.