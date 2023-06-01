Southeastern Conference leaders on Thursday agreed on temporary scheduling measures that will drop divisions for the 2024 football season as Texas and Oklahoma join, conference commissioner Greg Sankey announced at the league’s spring meetings in Destin, Fla.

Rather than the East division winner playing the West division winner in the 2024 SEC Championship Game, the top two finishers among all teams in the regular season standings will play in the title game.

The conference will play eight conference games in 2024, but Sankey said that the agreement was only for 2024 and that talks about expanding conference play to nine games will continue.

Each team’s 2024 conference opponents, including Auburn’s, will be announced June 14 during a televised special on the SEC Network.

While it won’t be known publicly until then whether Auburn will have Alabama and Georgia on its 2024 schedule, Sankey did say fans will “will continue to enjoy traditional rivalries” in 2024 as well as fresh matchups with Texas and Oklahoma in the conference.

“We have been engaged in planning for the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC since the summer of 2021, but the change of the membership date from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that can better be managed with a one-year schedule,” Sankey said in a statement.

“Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing non-conference commitments of our members,” he added. “It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff and engage with our media partners as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

