SEC football capsules: Kickoff times and TV channels for every SEC game Oct. 9
SEC Football Capsules

Georgia St Auburn Football

Atlanta, Ga. native Smoke Monday (21) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against Georgia State on Sept. 25 in Auburn.

 Butch Dill, The Associated Press

Arkansas and Ole Miss look to rebound while Kentucky looks to prove it's the real deal against LSU in this week's slate of games in the SEC.

No. 13 ARKANSAS AT No. 17 OLE MISS

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV: ESPN

Records: Arkansas 4-1 overall (1-1 SEC); Ole Miss 3-1 (0-1)

Vegas line: Ole Miss -6

Outlook: The SEC’s two early season Cinderellas look to respond after crashing down to earth last Saturday with losses to Georgia and Alabama, respectively. Sam Pittman’s steak meets Lane Kiffin’s sizzle in a clash of styles.

VANDERBILT AT No. 20 FLORIDA

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Records: Vanderbilt 2-3 (0-1); Florida 3-2 (1-2)

Vegas line: Florida -35

Outlook: Florida looks to recover and regroup after a big loss at Kentucky. The Gators will now need to win out and hope for a second Georgia loss to get into the SEC Championship Game.

SOUTH CAROLINA AT TENNESSEE

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Neyland Stadium

TV: ESPN2

Records: South Carolina 3-2 (0-2); Tennessee 3-2 (1-1)

Vegas line: Tennessee -12

Outlook: Tennessee’s season has gone up and down all year, and the Volunteers look to win two in a row for the first time this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina’s young coach Shane Beamer looks for a signature victory.

No. 2 GEORGIA AT No. 18 AUBURN

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium

TV: CBS

Records: Georgia 5-0 (3-0); Auburn 4-1 (1-0)

Vegas line: Georgia -15

Outlook: Georgia enters as heavy favorites on its march toward its first national championship since 1980, but Auburn has won three of the last four rivalry games in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers look for a little more of that home-field magic to try to earn what would be an epic win for Bryan Harsin. Georgia looks like every bit the title contender that the Bulldogs are billed to be.

NORTH TEXAS AT MISSOURI

Kickoff: 3 p.m., Memorial Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Records: North Texas 1-3; Missouri 2-3 (0-2)

Vegas line: Missouri -20

Outlook: Eli Drinkwitz and his team steps back out of conference to regroup. Missouri is winless in the SEC so far this season and hosts Texas A&M next.

LSU AT No. 16 KENTUCKY

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Kroger Field

TV: SEC Network

Records: LSU 3-2 (1-1); Kentucky 5-0 (3-0)

Vegas line: Kentucky -1

Outlook: In the game Las Vegas bettors have closest to a tossup this week, Kentucky tries to prove that it’s the real deal against a traditional football power. Kentucky surprised Florida last week and a win would set up a showdown for Kentucky at Georgia on Oct. 16 where the Wildcats could give them their best shot at the SEC East title.

No. 1 ALABAMA AT TEXAS A&M

Kickoff: 7 p.m., Kyle Field

TV: CBS

Records: Alabama 5-0 (2-0); Texas A&M 3-2 (0-2)

Vegas line: Alabama -14.5

Outlook: The national media has had this one circled since August, but since then, Texas A&M has started to fall apart. The Tide look to roll against an Aggies team facing quarterback trouble with plenty of problems to try to solve on offense.

*All Vegas lines via VegasInsider.com. The favored team is listed minus (-) the point spread.

