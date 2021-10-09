SEC football capsules: Kickoff times and TV channels for every SEC game Oct. 9

SOUTH CAROLINA AT TENNESSEE

Outlook: Tennessee’s season has gone up and down all year, and the Volunteers look to win two in a row for the first time this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina’s young coach Shane Beamer looks for a signature victory.

No. 2 GEORGIA AT No. 18 AUBURN

Outlook: Georgia enters as heavy favorites on its march toward its first national championship since 1980, but Auburn has won three of the last four rivalry games in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers look for a little more of that home-field magic to try to earn what would be an epic win for Bryan Harsin. Georgia looks like every bit the title contender that the Bulldogs are billed to be.