SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Nov. 13

Outlook: South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz both look to pick up a valuable victory in what looks like a winnable game for both teams. South Carolina is riding high after whooping Florida 40-17 in a night game at home, and the Gamecocks are looking forward to another night game against Auburn next. Auburn would probably appreciate it if Missouri can knock South Carolina off saddle a little.

No. 11 TEXAS A&M AT No. 15 OLE MISS

Outlook: All Auburn fans will have their eyes on this game —as long as the Tigers top Mississippi State earlier in the day. That’s because if Auburn wins and Ole Miss wins, Auburn’s back in position to host a winner-take-all Iron Bowl in a de facto SEC West championship game against Alabama. If Auburn could force a three-way tie at the top of the SEC West standings where Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama all have two losses, Auburn would win the tiebreaker in that scenario and advance to the SEC Championship Game. Auburn, though, needs Texas A&M to lose to pick up a third loss, which would boot the Aggies out of the picture. In short: Auburn needs Ole Miss to win.