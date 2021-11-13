SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Nov. 13

NEW MEXICO STATE AT No. 2 ALABAMA
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: New Mexico State 1-8; Alabama 8-1 overall (5-1 SEC)
Vegas line: Alabama -50
Outlook: Alabama mustered only six rushing yards in a troubling win over LSU, and but a cupcake game will be just what the doctor ordered for the Alabama offense as it tries to get back on track. This one will be a scrimmage. After this one, Alabama hosts Arkansas on Nov. 20 before the Iron Bowl.
MISSISSIPPI STATE AT No. 17 AUBURN
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: Mississippi State 5-4 (3-3); Auburn 6-3 (3-2)
Vegas line: Auburn -4
Outlook: It’s been an up-and-down season for Auburn, and the Tigers are hoping for another upswing. It’s still possible Auburn could get into a winner-take-all Iron Bowl with some help from Ole Miss — but not if the Tigers don’t right the ship and take care of business against Mississippi State and South Carolina.
SAMFORD AT FLORIDA
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium
TV: SEC Network+, ESPN+
Records: Samford 4-5; Florida 4-5 (2-5)
Outlook: Dan Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy after Florida’s embarrassing whipping at the hands of South Carolina. Mullen’s own job is seemingly safe for another week because Florida will surely beat Samford. Missouri then Florida State conclude Florida’s schedule.
No. 1 GEORGIA AT TENNESSEE
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Neyland Stadium
TV: CBS
Records: Georgia 9-0 (7-0); Tennessee 5-4 (3-3)
Vegas line: Georgia -22
Outlook: Georgia continues its march to Atlanta and looks to close with a perfect SEC record in the regular season. This is Georgia’s last conference game, as the Bulldogs play Charleston Southern next then rival Georgia Tech.
SOUTH CAROLINA AT MISSOURI
Kickoff: 3 p.m., Memorial Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: South Carolina 5-4 (2-4); Missouri 4-5 (1-4)
Vegas line: Missouri -3
Outlook: South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz both look to pick up a valuable victory in what looks like a winnable game for both teams. South Carolina is riding high after whooping Florida 40-17 in a night game at home, and the Gamecocks are looking forward to another night game against Auburn next. Auburn would probably appreciate it if Missouri can knock South Carolina off saddle a little.
No. 11 TEXAS A&M AT No. 15 OLE MISS
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: Texas A&M 7-2 (4-2); Ole Miss 7-2 (3-2)
Vegas line: Texas A&M -1
Outlook: All Auburn fans will have their eyes on this game —as long as the Tigers top Mississippi State earlier in the day. That’s because if Auburn wins and Ole Miss wins, Auburn’s back in position to host a winner-take-all Iron Bowl in a de facto SEC West championship game against Alabama. If Auburn could force a three-way tie at the top of the SEC West standings where Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama all have two losses, Auburn would win the tiebreaker in that scenario and advance to the SEC Championship Game. Auburn, though, needs Texas A&M to lose to pick up a third loss, which would boot the Aggies out of the picture. In short: Auburn needs Ole Miss to win.
KENTUCKY AT VANDERBILT
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Vanderbilt Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Records: Kentucky 6-3 (4-3); Vanderbilt 2-7 (0-5)
Vegas line: Kentucky -19
Outlook: Kentucky has suddenly lost three straight games, but the Wildcats try to bounce back with a win over Vanderbilt. Kentucky closes with New Mexico State and Louisville and could still get to a prestigious bowl game with a strong finish.
No. 25 ARKANSAS AT LSU
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Arkansas 6-3 (2-3); LSU 4-5 (2-4)
Vegas line: Arkansas -3
Outlook: LSU gave Alabama everything it wanted and more last week, and now returns home for three straight games in Tiger Stadium to close the lost season. LSU hosts Arkansas then plays Louisiana-Monroe before the season finale against Texas A&M.
All betting lines via VegasInsider.com, listing the favorite minus (-) the point spread.