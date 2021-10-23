SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Oct. 23

Ole Miss hosts LSU and Alabama hosts Tennessee in games highlighting the SEC schedule on Auburn's open date.
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF AT ARKANSAS
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Reynolds Razorback Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Arkansas Pine-Bluff 1-5 overall; Arkansas 4-3 overall (1-3 SEC)
Outlook: Arkansas has lost three straight games, including a tough beating from Auburn last week at home, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff is just the remedy to get the Razorbacks off their losing skid. This one’s off the table at most Las Vegas sportsbooks. More good news for Arkansas: The Razorbacks head to their bye week on Halloween weekend after this one. Then Arkansas closes the season with three winnable games and Alabama, trying to make a run at a New Year’s bowl.
LSU AT No. 12 OLE MISS
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: CBS
Records: LSU 4-3 (2-2); Ole Miss 5-1 (2-1)
Vegas line: Ole Miss -12
Outlook: Ole Miss looks to show it’s the real deal this season and snap a five-game losing streak to LSU. The Rebels want to prove they’re moving up the SEC West pecking order, and this is a game that can send that message. There are two questions: Will LSU be playing to win another one for Ed Orgeron, like the Tigers did last week against Florida? And: When will Ole Miss run out of gas after playing epic games week after week? Ole Miss comes to Auburn next after this one and plenty of fans on the Plains will be tuned in to scout ahead.
MISSISSIPPI STATE AT VANDERBILT
Kickoff: 3 p.m., Vanderbilt Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Mississippi State 3-3 (1-2); Vanderbilt 2-5 (0-3)
Vegas line: Mississippi State -23
Outlook: These are the games Mike Leach can’t lose if he’s going to prove that his experiment in Starkville is going to work out long term. Vanderbilt gave South Carolina a fight in a 21-20 loss on the road last weekend. Now the Commodores eye another one of the more winnable conference games on its schedule — this time at home. This might be Vanderbilt’s best chance left to get an SEC win as the Air Raid hits Broadway.
TENNESSEE AT No. 4 ALABAMA
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: Tennessee 4-3 (2-2); Alabama 6-1 (3-1)
Vegas line: Alabama -27
Outlook: On the fourth Saturday in October, not third, Alabama looks to win its 15th straight over Alabama. It’s been a lopsided rivalry, but it’s no wonder, because going into each of the last 13 such games, Alabama’s been ranked in the top 10 — and has been ranked in the top two going into 10 of them. The Las Vegas bettors see this one as another lopsided win for the Crimson Tide.
SOUTH CAROLINA AT No. 17 TEXAS A&M
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Kyle Field
TV: SEC Network
Records: South Carolina 4-3 (1-3); Texas A&M 5-2 (2-2)
Vegas line: Texas A&M -19
Outlook: Texas A&M has found new life this season after its upset win over Alabama on Oct. 9. Suddenly, the shoe is on the other foot and South Carolina is looking for a signature win under Shane Beamer. After this game, the Aggies have an off week over Halloween then prepare for the game with Auburn on Nov. 6. Auburn fans should be rooting for Texas A&M and Ole Miss losses at every opportunity at this point. The more losses they pick up, the more likely it is Auburn hosts a winner-take-all Iron Bowl at the end of the season, even if it does stumble to either Texas A&M or Ole Miss between now and then.
All Vegas lines per VegasInsider.com, with favorites listed minus (-) the point spread.