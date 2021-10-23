SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Oct. 23

SOUTH CAROLINA AT No. 17 TEXAS A&M

Outlook: Texas A&M has found new life this season after its upset win over Alabama on Oct. 9. Suddenly, the shoe is on the other foot and South Carolina is looking for a signature win under Shane Beamer. After this game, the Aggies have an off week over Halloween then prepare for the game with Auburn on Nov. 6. Auburn fans should be rooting for Texas A&M and Ole Miss losses at every opportunity at this point. The more losses they pick up, the more likely it is Auburn hosts a winner-take-all Iron Bowl at the end of the season, even if it does stumble to either Texas A&M or Ole Miss between now and then.