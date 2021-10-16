SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Oct. 16

AUBURN AT No. 17 ARKANSAS
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Reynolds Razorback Stadium
TV: CBS
Records: Auburn 4-2 overall (1-1 SEC); Arkansas 4-2 (1-2)
Vegas line: Arkansas -3
Outlook: Auburn heads to Fayetteville as the betting underdog, but still in position to re-shape the season if it can escape with a win then head into the bye week to regroup. Then Auburn plays Ole Miss — the team Arkansas was in a dead heat with last week during a 52-51 shootout. Auburn fans should have a much clearer picture of how the rest of the season is going to go after this game.
No. 20 FLORIDA AT LSU
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: Florida 4-2 (2-2); LSU 3-3 (1-2)
Vegas line: Florida -3.5
Outlook: Ed Orgeron may be fighting for his job at this point as his Tigers take on Florida in a cross-divisional rivalry game that always gets wild. For both teams, a loss feels like a brutal setback. Star-stacked teams loaded with top prospects and more talent than their records indicate will put their abilities on display — as the bigwigs watch carefully from the suites in Tiger Stadium.
No. 21 TEXAS A&M AT MISSOURI
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Memorial Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Texas A&M 4-2 (1-2); Missouri 3-3 (0-2)
Vegas line: Texas A&M -10
Outlook: Texas A&M is breathing new life after its big win over Alabama, and looks to springboard off the victory in a run toward the Sugar Bowl. Missouri is still trying to figure out how this season is going to go. The Tigers are in danger of missing a bowl if they lose this one, but in the same way, a win over A&M could get them to the bye week in a better position to regroup.
No. 11 KENTUCKY AT No. 1 GEORGIA
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Sanford Stadium
TV: CBS
Records: Kentucky 6-0 (4-0); Georgia 6-0 (4-0)
Vegas line: Georgia -24.5
Outlook: Bettors see Georgia leaving no doubt on Saturday. Kentucky opened as massive underdogs in Las Vegas and the line hasn’t moved much. The Wildcats will look to shock the world, while Georgia looks to move one step closer to punching its ticket to the SEC Championship Game. Knowing they close the season with Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs only have three SEC games left after this one. Georgia gets a bye next before the Florida game on Oct. 30.
VANDERBILT AT SOUTH CAROLINA
Kickoff: 3 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Vanderbilt 2-4 (0-2); South Carolina 3-3 (0-3)
Vegas line: South Carolina -16
Outlook: South Carolina looks to earn its first SEC win under young head coach Shane Beamer. Vanderbilt hasn’t won a conference game since Oct. 19, 2019, against Missouri, and looks to make it happen in what’s maybe it’s most winnable SEC game on the schedule.
No. 5 ALABAMA AT MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Davis Wade Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: Alabama 5-1 (2-1); Mississippi State 3-2 (1-1)
Vegas line: Alabama -21
Outlook: The Air Raid has become an easy storyline for beat writers to follow when Mike Leach week comes around, but it hasn’t been much of a problem for Alabama. Alabama shut out Leach in a 41-0 blowout win last year. The Tide are ticked off after the loss at Texas A&M and the Bulldogs might get the brunt of Alabama’s aggression.
No. 13 OLE MISS AT TENNESSEE
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Neyland Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Ole Miss 4-1 (1-1); Tennessee 4-2 (2-1)
Vegas line: Ole Miss -4
Outlook: It’s the first sellout in Neyland since 2017. Lane Kiffin goes back to Knoxville for the first time since his one-and-done season in Tennessee. He left Tennessee for his dream job then, back when USC was still USC. He’s gone down a long path since, but found his way back to the SEC, and maybe to a perfect home where he’s adored in Oxford. All the stories and the commentary around this game will be about Kiffin, but Josh Heupel could make a statement with a home win.
— Justin Lee